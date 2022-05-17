Tony Roma’s files for trademarks to venture into Metaverse

ORLANDO, Fla., May 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tony Roma’s announced it has filed trademark registrations to join the metaverse, with plans to operate a virtual restaurant in the future. The virtual restaurant will include an immersive BBQ experience where fans will learn about what makes Tony Roma’s ribs so iconic, as well as the ability to interact with the executive chef, Bob Gallagher, and other Tony Roma’s fans.



“By tapping into the metaverse, we’re allowing Tony Roma’s fans to experience our premier dining experience in a new virtual way,” said Ramon Bourgeois, CEO of Tony Roma’s. “We’re thrilled to integrate with the metaverse to connect virtual reality with real-life experiences in order to bring our signature ribs and fan-favorite menu items directly into customer homes.”

As Tony Roma’s celebrates its 50th anniversary this year, the legendary restaurant brand continues to build its virtual food product offerings and NFTs for financial transactions inside its future virtual restaurants. This includes the new fast-casual concept Bones & Burgers, which was designed for premier high-traffic nontraditional environments, ghost kitchens, Tony Roma’s brick & mortar restaurants, as well as the virtual world.

Tony Roma’s is now making plans towards building a virtual restaurant in the metaverse at a later date.

Tony Roma’s is one of the most globally recognizable 50-year-old brand names in the industry with restaurant locations in more than 20 countries on 5 continents. From Malaysia to Los Angeles, and Tokyo to Madrid, Tony Roma’s serves its signature ribs, burgers, steak, chicken and seafood entrées to thousands of guests every day.

