SOAR Texas Awards 10 Scholarships for 2022

AUSTIN, Texas, May 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SOAR Texas is proud to announce the inaugural class of recipients for its annual scholarship program. This program provides scholarships to outstanding female students who are the future leaders of their schools, communities, and businesses. The 2022 SOAR Scholars class includes Lisa Lozano of Mission (Texas A&M PhD), Madison Ang of Sugar Land (UT), Tran Le of Austin (UT Law), Valeria Morales of Fort Worth (UT), Kimberly Guerra of Brownsville (Texas A&M), Arielle Dutton of Austin (UT Law), Marionne Valles of Austin (UT), Mylah Childress of Denton (Baylor Law), Sydney Hannah of Austin (UT Law), and Arlene Ramirez of Mesquite (UT). Full Bios of our winners can be found at SOAR Scholars.

The winners will be honored at LOAR Texas Summer Celebration on June 4. The recipient will have access to continuing education, professional development, and mentoring throughout their college or graduate school experience. As new scholarship recipients are chosen each year, previous recipients will be invited to continue participating in SOAR activities. Ongoing participants will be able to pay it forward by providing mentorship to the new recipients and continue to benefit from the ongoing relationships these circles will build.

Thank you to all the fantastic women that applied this year and we hope to see even more applicants next year. Please follow Law Office of Amber Russell PLLC (LOAR) on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn for more announcements.

For more information on the SOAR Texas Scholarship program or to serve as a Mentor, visit SOAR Texas.

For more information on the award event, visit LOAR Texas Summer Celebration.

For more information on the firm and LOAR's mission, visit LOAR Texas or Contact us at Contact@LOARtexas.com, or 512-777-3135.

