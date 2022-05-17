Baffle Selected as a 2022 SC Media Trust Awards Finalist in Data Security

SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Baffle, Inc . today announced that the Baffle Advanced Data Protection Service (DPS) has been recognized as a 2022 SC Media Trust Awards finalist in the Best Data Security Solutions category. Baffle's DPS software helps organizations mitigate cloud data breach risk and enables privacy-preserving analytics by seamlessly de-identifying sensitive data in the cloud.



The 2022 SC Awards were the most competitive to date, with a record 800 entries received across 38 categories — a 21% increase over 2021. The new Trust Award categories recognize solutions in various categories, including cloud, data security and managed detection.

“Baffle and other Trust Award finalists reflect astonishing levels of innovation across the information security industry, and underscore vendor resilience and responsiveness to a rapidly evolving threat landscape,” said Jill Aitoro, senior vice president of content strategy, CyberRisk Alliance. “We are so proud to recognize leading products, people and companies through a trusted program that continues to attract both new entrants and industry mainstays that come back year after year.”

Baffle is the only company that can protect the entire modern data pipeline, supporting the de-identification of sensitive data, adaptive access control, and privacy-preserving analytics to derive intelligence from the information. The company supports on-premises, hybrid and cloud deployments, and is available in Amazon AWS, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud Platform and IBM Cloud.

"We are honored to be named an SC Awards finalist. This nomination is further proof of the innovative breakthroughs that we have achieved to help organizations easily protect data at the record level in the cloud or on-premises, processing it with commercial off-the-shelf applications,” said Ameesh Divatia, co-founder and CEO, Baffle. “Baffle automatically transforms data on the fly as it moves into the pipeline and controls who can access and use that data. Baffle’s no-code, simple-to-deploy security mesh takes a data-centric approach at cloud scale without any performance impact or changes to applications.”

In its 25th year, the SC Awards are cybersecurity’s most prestigious and competitive program, recognizing the solutions, organizations and people driving innovation and success in information security.

Winners will be announced during SC Awards week, scheduled to begin on August 22, 2022. A Meet the Winners networking reception celebration will occur during InfoSec World 2022, September 27, in Orlando, Florida.

About CyberRisk Alliance

CyberRisk Alliance (CRA) is a business intelligence company serving the high-growth, rapidly evolving cybersecurity community with a diversified portfolio of services that inform, educate, build community, and inspire an efficient marketplace. Our trusted information leverages a unique network of journalists, analysts and influencers, policymakers, and practitioners. CRA’s brands include SC Media, SecurityWeekly, ChannelE2E, MSSP Alert, InfoSec World, Identiverse, Cybersecurity Collaboration Forum, its research unit CRA Business Intelligence, and the peer-to-peer CISO membership network, Cybersecurity Collaborative.

About Baffle

Baffle protects data in the cloud via a “no-code” and “low-code” data security mesh. The solution provides universal data protection to secure data wherever it lives and as it is consumed in distributed data environments. Companies can control who can see what data with this security layer with no performance impact on the user experience. Proven in large-scale environments, only the Baffle Data Protection Service de-identifies sensitive information on the fly as it is processed in the cloud. With no application changes, security teams can move in lock-step with business initiatives to move more data and workload to the cloud, faster. Investors include Celesta Venture Capital, National Grid Partners, Lytical Ventures, Nepenthe Capital, True Ventures, Greenspring Associates, Clearvision Ventures, Engineering Capital, Triphammer Ventures, ServiceNow Ventures, Thomvest Ventures, and Industry Ventures. Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn .

Contact:

Davida Dinerman

Look Left Marketing

Baffle@lookleftmarketing.com