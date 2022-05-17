Northland Power Announces Amendment to Its Diversity Policy to Further Enhance Its Diversity Targets

TORONTO, May 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northland Power Inc. (“Northland” or the “Company”) (TSX: NPI) today announces amendments to its Diversity Policy to set a target for the recruitment and appointment of a director to its Board of Directors, who is a member of one or more designated groups, which includes Indigenous peoples, persons with disabilities, persons belonging to visible minorities, and members of the LGBTQ2+ by the end of 2024.



Northland recognizes and embraces the benefits of diversity and inclusion to promote different perspectives and ideas and to ensure that its Board and the Company have the opportunity to benefit from all available talent. The Company understands that diversity and inclusion matters are multifaceted and should not be limited to gender alone, but should include other designated groups, namely Indigenous peoples, persons with disabilities, persons belonging to visible minorities, and members of the LGBTQ2+ community. The changes made today align with this belief and further strengthen the Company’s commitments to diversity at all levels of the organization.

“As a global company with a presence in 12 different countries, we are committed to continued improvement of our corporate governance to ensure that our policies align with our beliefs as a Board and as a Company,” said John Brace, Chair of the Board of Directors of Northland Power. “Diversity and inclusion are, and will continue to be, important considerations for how we run our business. Our commitment today to codify this target, recognizes and embraces the benefits of diversity and our belief that diversity enhances our organizational strength, problem solving abilities and provides the opportunity for further innovation.”

In addition to this target, Northland also has targets in place to ensure the Company’s Board and Executive Management Team are comprised of at least 30 percent female representation. The actual numbers are 33 percent at the Board and 43 percent at the Executive Management level.

ABOUT NORTHLAND POWER

Northland Power is a global power producer dedicated to helping the clean energy transition by producing electricity from clean renewable resources. Founded in 1987, Northland has a long history of developing, building, owning and operating clean and green power infrastructure assets and is a global leader in offshore wind. In addition, Northland owns and manages a diversified generation mix including onshore renewables, efficient natural gas energy, as well as supplying energy through a regulated utility.

Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, with global offices in eight countries, Northland owns or has an economic interest in 3.0 GW (net 2.6 GW) of operating capacity. The Company also has a significant inventory of projects in construction and in various stages of development encompassing over 14 GW of potential capacity.

Publicly traded since 1997, Northland's common shares, Series 1, Series 2 and Series 3 preferred shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbols NPI, NPI.PR.A, NPI.PR.B and NPI.PR.C, respectively.

