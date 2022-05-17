HEALTHCARE ACTUARY DAVID STODDARD JOINS WORLD INSURANCE ASSOCIATES

Iselin, NJ, May 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- World Insurance Associates LLC (World) announced today that health benefits actuary David Stoddard has joined its employee benefits team as director of analytics and actuarial services. In this role, Stoddard will lead national initiatives with a focus on creating new, scalable, and data-driven solutions for World’s employee benefits clients.

“David’s experience in performing high-impact actuarial consulting for large multi-state employers across numerous industries will prove invaluable to our team and ultimately, our clients,” said Jennifer Barton, World’s head of benefits North America. “He has extensive expertise in identifying complex health plan issues and developing new strategies that enhance plan value, mitigate risk, and yield cost-effective solutions.”

“I look forward to working with World’s clients to improve the performance of their health plans and overall employer total rewards strategies,” said David Stoddard, director of analytics and actuarial services for World’s employee benefits practice. “It’s an exciting time to join World as the firm builds out its employee benefits capabilities, and I’m thrilled to be part of that evolution.”

Stoddard has more than 10 years of experience in healthcare actuarial consulting at Milliman, a global actuarial consulting firm. While there, he focused on designing and building actuarial models to evaluate strategic benefit initiatives, plan designs, contribution strategies, and cost containment programs. Stoddard holds a B.A. in Mathematics from The College of New Jersey. He is a Fellow of the Society of Actuaries and is a member of the American Academy of Actuaries.

About World Insurance Associates LLC

World Insurance Associates LLC (World) is headquartered in Iselin, New Jersey, and is a nationally ranked, full-service insurance and financial services organization providing individuals and businesses with top products and services across personal and commercial insurance, employee benefits, retirement and financial services, and human capital management solutions. Since its founding in 2011, World has completed 147 acquisitions and serves its customers from 170 offices across the United States. World is a Top-100 U.S. Broker, ranked #2 on the Fastest Growing Brokers list by Business Insurance, and is a Top-50 ranked personal lines agency by Insurance Journal. For more information, please visit www.worldinsurance.com.