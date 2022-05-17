You OTTER have this collectible coin celebrating Fergus Falls 150th Anniversary Celebration

Cincinnati, Ohio, May 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- America’s oldest privately owned and operated mint, Osborne Coinage, is privileged to announce the one-of-a-kind creation of the Otto the Otter collectible coin. The one-of-a-kind piece of art was designed to commemorate the 150th anniversary of Fergus Falls, Minnesota. This piece demonstrates Osborne Coinage’s ability to work with a community to celebrate and memorialize special occasions with unique pieces of art that are unparalleled in quality and artistry.

Fergus Falls will be hosting a yearlong sesquicentennial celebration; focusing on the faces and places that have made the city a success over the last 150 years with exclusive exhibits, tours and historic reenactments. The linchpin of the celebration will be their statue of Otto the Otter perched on the bank of Otter Tail River at Adams Park in Fergus Falls. The Fergus Falls-150 Committee collaborated with local artist, Blayze Buseth and Osborne Coinage’s creative team on detailing, designing and determining the art, to establish a memento that would represent the significance of 150 years.

“We wanted to take the design for the 150th in a little bit different direction, making sure that it was going to be something special,” said R.C. Drews, Fergus Falls 150-Committee member and local writer. “Osborne Coinage was the company that helped make that happen.”

The front of the coin features the iconic profile of Otto the Otter along with the name Fergus Falls, the date span and the caption 150 years. The reverse side features Buseth’s artistic ability as he captures a lovely view of Fergus Falls, where the prairie meets the woods along the Otter Tail River, including a flock of geese engraved into a V-shape flying charmingly into the future. Boldly emblazoned around the outer edge of this side are Fergus Falls’ founder George B. Wright’s famous invitation to all 150 years ago; “The Coming City of the Northwest.”

“Our team here at Osborne Coinage is known for delving deep into the minds of our clients to create unique and timeless collections that honor each and every notable celebration,” said Gibson Olpp, Marketing Manager, Osborne Coinage. “Our company provides many opportunities to intimately understand and enrich communities of all sizes across America with quality keepsakes for all their commemorations and successes and we are honored to help Fergus Falls and Otto the Otter celebrate 150 years.”

Osborne only struck 100 silver and 500 copper coins. Each coin is individually struck to guarantee their quality and rarity. The silver version of this coin is a one-ounce, .999 solid silver round, 39 mm in diameter with a reeded edge and a 10 gauge thickness. Sharing the same dimensions and beautiful design, there will be 500, .999 pure copper coins commissioned.

As of May 1, 2022 these coins will be available to the public exclusively at the Otter Tail County Historical Society gift shop and the Victor Lundeen Company, a local family-owned business operating in the heart of Fergus Falls since 1914. The .999 pure silver coins are available at $45 each and the .999 pure copper coins will be sold at $6 each. Once all the coins are sold, the minting dies will be gifted to Fergus Falls by Osborne Coinage to be displayed and kept as an anniversary artifact at the Otter Tail County Historical Museum for all to visit and appreciate. All proceeds will benefit the Otter Tail County Historical Society.

In a world full of mass-produced items, collective coins from Osborne Coinage are made in America and provide a creative way for the public to preserve a piece of history as well as pass along something of value to future generations.

Osborne Coinage products are proudly Made in the USA and every purchase of an Osborne Coinage and Mint products supports American jobs.

###

About Osborne Coinage: www.OsborneCoin.com, #OsborneCoin

Established in 1835, Osborne Coinage is America’s oldest continuously operating private mint. The family of brands includes Osborne Mint, TokensDirect and Van Brook of Lexington. The mint, a 60,000 square foot facility in Cincinnati, Ohio, houses development, engraving and manufacturing of quality collectible rounds and coins. Products made by Osborne are crafted to strict standards for metal purity, weight and dimensions. Osborne strikes millions of coins, tokens, medallions as well as numismatic quality rounds and bars that are sold through distributors and business-to-business.

Stay in the know and follow our hashtags: #OsborneMint, #OsborneCoin

For more information on Osborne Coinage visit: www.OsborneCoin.com.

Attachments