Shaving Care Market Reaching US$ 34.1 Bn by 2032 as Demand for Organic Shaving Products Continues to Grow

NEWARK, Del, May 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per a recent market analysis by Future Market Insights (FMI), the shaving care market is poised to reach a valuation of US$ 16.6 Bn in 2022. Sales are projected to increase at a 7.5% CAGR, with the market size reaching US$ 34.1 Bn by 2032.



Gender-neutral products concept is emerging as a trend in the shaving care market. Products with simple, and minimal designs are increasingly being marketed by vendors. Vendors have desexualized the gender narrative by removing clichés and choosing colours such as mint, taro, and pomelo for a broad gender-neutral outlook.

Furthermore, the portability of women's razors is a new trend. As women spend more time away from home, whether on the job, on vacation, or simply driving, there is a greater demand for portable, easy-to-use and carry models.

Moreover, the evolution of hair removal from an "optional beauty" activity to a "necessary hygiene" exercise has significantly aided sales of razors. As a result, manufacturers are introducing women-centric models that offer moisturization, are suitable for sensitive sking and offer a burn free shaving experience.

“The men's shaving sector is predicted to benefit from the growing e-commerce industry as well as razor design innovation. However, the growing popularity of trimmers and the expanding trend of growing beards are likely to act as a driver for the market's expansion “says an FMI Analyst.

Key Takeaways:

The hypermarkets/supermarkets accounted for a dominant share in the global market in 2021. Retailers are contributing to segment growth by launching men’s counter catering to men’s personal care and grooming products. Sales of trimmers will continue gaining traction over the forecast period. The U.S. will continue dominating the North America shaving care market over the forecast period. India will emerge as a lucrative pocket, holding a lion’s share of the South Asia shaving care market through 2032.





Market by Category

By Product Type:

Shaving Cream

Shaving Gel

Razors & Blades

After Shave Care

Lotion/Balm

Splash/Gel

Trimmers





By Consumer Orientation:

Men

Women

By Price Range:

Low

Medium

Premium





By Sales Channel:

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Specialty Stores

Multi-Brand Stores

Discount Stores

Salon/Grooming Clubs

Drug Stores & Pharmacies

Online Retailers

Other Sales Channel

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

MEA





Competition Landscape

Leading manufacturers of shaving care products are focusing on aggressive promotional strategies, advertisements, and new product launches to improve sales in the market.

Key players operating in the global shaving care market include Conair Corporation Havells India Limited, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Panasonic Holdings Corporation, Johnson and Johnson Private Limited, ITC Limited, Procter & Gamble, WAHL, Xiaomi and Zhejiang among others.

