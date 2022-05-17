Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market to Reach US$ 13.8 Bn by 2031, TMR Report

Albany NY, United States, May 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Analysts at TMR estimate the pressure sensitive adhesives market to expand at a CAGR of 5.2% over the forecast period from 2021 to 2031. Large applications of pressure sensitive adhesives in packaging, automotive, footwear, construction, and electronics is fueling the growth of the pressure sensitive adhesives market.



Pressure sensitive adhesives offer excellent strength, appropriate sealing, heat insulation, and resistance against moisture, thus leading to their increasing use in packaging and healthcare over traditional methods.

The marketing industry is increasingly displaying demand for pressure sensitive adhesives for branding & advertising, road traffic signage, branding graphics, outdoor advertising, advertising graphics, and vehicle graphics. Pressure sensitive adhesives do not solidify, which makes them remain permanently viscous and have the potential to moisten surfaces on contact.

Asia Pacific accounts for a key share of the pressure sensitive adhesives market, and is anticipated to continue to garner substantial share of the upcoming years. China is a major exporter with strong presence of some large players that focus on quality of product, large product range offered by vendors, and decline in wastage of adhesives. This is compelling local players to invest in R&D and acquire substantial share of the pressure sensitive adhesives market of the region. The increasing demand for applications in labels, tapes, and graphics is stimulating the growth of the pressure sensitive adhesives market in the region.

Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market – Key Findings of Report

Significant demand for pressure sensitive adhesives for automotive applications such as assembly, brake shims, foam & fiber bonding, vehicle interior substrates, and securing gaskets creates ample opportunities in the pressure sensitive adhesives market

Efforts of automotive manufacturers to develop lightweight and low emission automotive components are stimulating the demand for pressure sensitive adhesives. Hot and polymer-based adhesives that are mainly used for panel laminations and trims allow manufacture of low weight vehicles that help attain increased fuel efficiency and lower emissions to address environmental concerns.

Substantial rise in demand for pressure sensitive adhesives for labelling and packaging applications for improved inventory and low cost flexible packaging materials respectively creates ample opportunities in the pressure sensitive adhesives market

Packaging operations require failsafe adhesives for increasingly complex packaging solutions. Pressure sensitive adhesives are specifically suitable for the packaging industry.

Water-based product segment held the leading share of pressure sensitive adhesives market in 2021. Water-based technology finds applications in labels, pressure sensitive tapes, note pads, glue dots, films, automobile trims, and specialty applications across several end-use industries such as electronics & telecommunication, packaging, automotive, and healthcare.

Demand for bio-based pressure sensitive adhesives is anticipated to soar to reduce the carbon footprint of petroleum-based pressure sensitive adhesives

Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market – Growth Drivers

Demand for pressure sensitive adhesives across various end-use industries for their physical properties, including excellent strength, appropriate sealing, heat insulation, and resistance against moisture fuels growth of the pressure sensitive adhesives market

Expanding applications of pressure sensitive adhesives in the marketing industry for advertising graphics, branding & advertising, road traffic signage, and outdoor advertising, among others, to create new growth frontiers in the pressure sensitive adhesives market

Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market – Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the pressure sensitive adhesives market are;

3M Company

Avery Dennison Corporation

Bostik SA

Dow Chemical Company

H.B. Fuller Company

LG Chem

Ashland Inc.

BASF SE

Nippon Paint Co. Ltd.

Ellsworth Adhesives

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA





The pressure sensitive adhesives market is segmented as follows;

Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market, by Product

Water-based

Solvent-based

Hot Melt

Radiation Cured

Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market, by Application

Tapes

Labels

Graphics

Others (including Automotive Trims, Dental Adhesives, and Notepads)

Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France U.K. Spain Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC Countries South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



