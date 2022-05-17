Beacon Oral Specialists Announces Five New Partnerships; Continues Expansion in California, Mid-Atlantic

DALLAS, May 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beacon Oral Specialists, a portfolio company of Blue Sea Capital, announced today that it has entered into strategic agreements with five new practices, including partnering with one of the leading implant surgeons in the country, as it expands in two key geographies.

Dr. Lee Walker of Los Gatos Oral & Facial Surgery in Los Gatos, Calif., is among nine surgeons with eight locations to join Beacon's growing national network of oral surgery practices. Walker, who has lectured nationally and internationally on implant practice growth strategies, brings to Beacon a wealth of experience and expertise and is widely regarded as a thought leader in the OMS field. In addition to the flagship practice in Los Gatos, Walker and his associate, Dr. Brian Lee, also treat patients at their Cupertino location.

"Joining Beacon has given me a growing network of like-minded peers to both learn from and share the clinical protocols and operational efficiencies I've developed through years of practice," Walker said. "I'm confident that my partnership with Beacon will help me continue to grow my own practice and also collectively put us in a strong position to influence the future of our specialty."

The Los Gatos practice is one of four new strategic partnerships secured by Beacon in California in recent months:

Agoura Hills Oral Surgery -- Dr. Greg Urfrig practices in Agoura Hills, just north of Los Angeles.

Chula Vista Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Center -- Dr. John Tillner has been seeing patients in Chula Vista, south of San Diego, since 2009.

Desert Maxillofacial Center -- Dr. Milan Jugan sees patients throughout the Coachella Valley at his practice in Rancho Mirage which was first established in 1994.

In the mid-Atlantic, a new partnership with Loudon Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery adds to Beacon's significant presence in the region. Opened in 1994, the practice includes four surgeons treating patients in three locations in Loudon County, Va., just outside Washington, D.C. Drs. Andrew Bluhm, Steve Dorsch, Gene Vandervort, and Milan Dhanani continue the almost 30-year legacy, in offices in Ashburn, South Riding, and Leesburg.

As part of the Los Gatos agreement, Beacon will manage the American Society of Implant & Reconstructive Dentistry (ASIRD), an association aimed at educating consumers about implants as the best tooth replacement option and the importance of selecting a qualified oral surgeon and dentist team to perform the procedure.

With the announcement of these six new agreements, Beacon is partnered with more than 80 Oral Surgeons, practicing in 70 locations throughout the US.

"The addition of these esteemed surgeons to the Beacon platform reflects our ongoing commitment to build a leading network of surgeons and practices aligned to our mission of elevating the specialty of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery," said Beacon CEO Mike Friguletto. "We will all collectively benefit from their clinical and practice expertise, and of course their unwavering commitment to deliver the highest quality care in their communities."

About Beacon Oral Specialists

Beacon Oral Specialists (www.beaconoralspecialists.com) is a leading management services organization serving the oral surgery sector. Beacon Oral Specialists delivers world-class practice management solutions to a network of nationally renowned oral surgeons across the United States. Beacon Oral Specialists provides a comprehensive set of business support functions, including billing and collections, marketing, financial and accounting services, benefits and payroll management, information technology, data analytics, vendor management and legal.

About Blue Sea Capital

Blue Sea Capital (www.blueseacapital.com) is a private equity firm based in West Palm Beach, Fla., that invests in growth-oriented lower middle market companies valued up to $200 million. The firm has more than $750 million in assets under management and invests across three industry verticals: aerospace & defense, healthcare, and industrial growth. Blue Sea Capital's strategy is to partner with talented managers and differentiated companies, typically as the first or second institutional investor, and deliver strategic and operational value-add that drives growth acceleration, industry outperformance and business transformation.

Related Images











Image 1: Beacon Oral Specialists









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment