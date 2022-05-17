VidFest Expo to Present the Latest in All Things Video May 26-29 at the Hilton Orlando Resort

NEW YORK, May 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire – Vidfest Expo, an annual event that brings together video creators of all skill levels from around the world to share their content and their knowledge, is pleased to announce that after going virtual since 2020, the conference will convene for 2022 in a live, in-person format at the Hilton Orlando Resort from May 26-29.



In response to the tidal wave of video content popularity, Vidfest Expo has specifically designed a focused conference for creators leveraging this dynamic medium. This gathering will be a coming together of thought leaders, early adopters and collaborators who come from a place of sharing – whether sharing their content online or lessons they have learned offline.

By attending Vidfest Expo with the world’s best video community, video creators will be elevated by Vidfest’s world-class education, creative inspiration and content ideas, and community participation and networking opportunities. Whether new to video content creation or just seeking to learn proven success strategies to up their game, Vidfest amps up the learning opportunities to where they should be and where creators want to be.

Vidfest focuses and is dedicated to bringing speakers and workshops that both inspire and spark new and innovative ideas. As necessary as education is, a similar premium is placed on the value those who attend get from the powerful connections they make through networking. Many conference attendees have built long-lasting professional and personal relationships and come back annually for a sense of unity that runs throughout this event.

Whether new to multimedia and YouTube or a veteran creator looking to innovate and improve your content, easy-to-understand conference topics allow those who attend to customize a daily agenda based on what they’re most interested in learning. No matter the skill level or experience, Vidfest has plenty to offer.

Conference tracks include:

Technology & Innovation

Amazon Live

Audience Growth

Monetization & Marketing

Networking & Social



In a special livestream segment, Jim Fuhs and Chris Stone of Dealcasters are leading an entire day on Friday, May 27, at VidFest that will equip brands, agencies, influencers and content creators with what it takes to generate revenue from Amazon’s Influencer Program. The live event will include key opinion leaders and Amazon Influencers from Fitness, Lifestyle, Tech, Fashion, Beauty and other categories.

The Vidfest Expo venue is a vibrant, contemporary resort that’s centrally located to the major Orlando theme parks and attractions and is just minutes from the eclectic dining scene and entertainment of International Drive. The Hilton Orlando has seven restaurants, an expansive recreation area featuring waterfalls, two pools, a lazy river, luxurious cabanas and waterslide, plus an onsite spa and fitness center.

For conference passes, to see accommodations, arrange exhibit space or learn more, visit www.VidfestExpo.com .

About Vidfest Expo

VidFest Expo is a production of Cutting Edge Events, an innovative conference organizer specializing in new media and tech-driven events. Vidfest Expo was founded by Chris Krimitsos as an extension of Podfest Expo, one of the longest running and tightest knit communities of podcasters and new media specialists in the world. VidFest Expo continues the commitment to quality content and camaraderie that Podfest Expo has become famous for over the years by providing a supportive community for video creators.

