Fujifilm Showcases New Endoscopy Innovations for the Detection, Diagnosis, and Treatment of Diseases at Digestive Disease Week 2022

LEXINGTON, Mass., May 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FUJIFILM Healthcare Americas Corporation, a leading provider of endoscopic imaging and endosurgical solutions, will showcase a number of new U.S. innovations for the detection, diagnosis, and treatment of digestive diseases at the 2022 Digestive Disease Week (DDW®) annual conference and exhibition in booth 4343, held May 21-24 in San Diego.

Fujifilm’s new technology innovations enable improved polyp detection and visualization of hemoglobin oxygen saturation (StO2) levels, as well as tools for enhancing endoscopic submucosal dissection (ESD) procedures.

“Fujifilm has launched an impressive 15 endoscopy products in the last 30 months in the U.S., allowing us to gain significant market share in both ASC and hospital settings, demonstrating our commitment to never stop innovating for a healthier world,” says Taisuke Fujita, general manager of endoscopy at FUJIFILM Healthcare Americas Corporation. “We are thrilled to present our expanded portfolio of innovations once again at DDW - the world’s premier meeting for physicians, researchers and other industry professionals - to exchange knowledge, formulate ideas and improve the lives of those living with digestive diseases and conditions.”

Fujifilm will showcase its entire portfolio of endoscopic imaging solutions for core gastrointestinal (GI), therapeutic, interventional, and third space endoscopy in booth 4343. New to DDW this year, Fujifilm will demonstrate:

ELUXEO® VISION is Fujifilm’s new image enhancement technology developed to improve visualization during GI, colorectal, and advanced endoscopy and surgical procedures. The new image enhancement technology enables real-time visualization of hemoglobin oxygen saturation (StO2) levels in tissue using laparoscopic and/or endoscopic imaging. Being able to detect StO2 levels helps surgeons identify potentially ischemic tissue, better positioning them to prevent tissue necrosis.

G-EYE® 700 Series Colonoscopes are designed to assist with visualization, stabilization and control during routine examinations. In published clinical studies, G-EYE® has been shown to improve polyp detection when compared to standard colonoscopy. 1,2

El-740D/S Dual-Channel Endoscope is the first dual-channel endoscope cleared by the FDA for use in both upper and lower GI applications, expanding the capabilities of gastroenterologists across a wide range of therapeutic procedures.

TRACMOTION is Fujifilm’s new device for endoscopic submucosal dissection (ESD), designed to be used with the El-740D/S Dual-Channel Endoscope. Inserted through the instrument channel of a dual channel endoscope, TRACMOTION’s 360° rotatable jaws enable easy grasping and re-grasping of large lesions, resulting in enhanced clinician's visualization, simplification of the lesion extraction process, and offering the potential to reduce ESD procedure times.

The Fujifilm booth will feature life-like simulator models, enabling DDW attendees to gain hands-on experience using Fujifilm’s portfolio of solutions for endoscopic real-time oxygen saturation imaging, submucosal dissection (ESD), suturing, polyp detection, and endoscopic ultrasound (EUS).

DDW attendees can also access hands-on experience with Fujifilm’s ELUXEO tower of equipment at the American Society of Gastrointestinal Endoscopy’s (ASGE) Learning Center. Fujifilm is providing four towers for attendees to practice core GI and ESD procedures at DDW.

To learn more about Fujifilm’s presence at DDW 2022, click here.

1 G-EYE was developed by Smart Medical Systems Ltd. and is distributed by Fujifilm.

2 Clinical Evidence: Shirin, H et al. 2018. G-EYE® colonoscopy is superior to standard colonoscopy for increasing adenoma detection rate: an international randomized controlled trial (Gastrointestinal Endoscopy 89(3), DOI: 10.1016/j.gie.2018.09.028). Halpern, Z et al. 2015. Comparison of adenoma detection and miss rates between a novel balloon colonoscope and standard colonoscopy: a randomized tandem study (Endoscopy 47(03):238-244, DOI: 10.1055/s-0034-1391437).

About Fujifilm

FUJIFILM Healthcare Americas Corporation is a leading innovator in diagnostic and enterprise imaging solutions designed to meet the evolving needs of healthcare across prevention, diagnosis, and treatment. Fujifilm’s medical imaging portfolio includes solutions for digital radiography, mammography, computed tomography, magnetic resonance imaging, ultrasound, endoscopy, and endosurgery. The Synapse® Enterprise Imaging portfolio provides healthcare professionals with the imaging and data access needed to deliver a complete patient record. REiLI®, Fujifilm’s artificial intelligence initiative, combines Fujifilm’s rich image -processing heritage with cutting-edge AI innovations to inspire a new tier of clinical confidence. The In-Vitro Diagnostic portfolio provides the golden standard of molecular based immunoassay technology for liver surveillance, cutting edge clinical diagnostic chemicals for leading laboratories across the country and diagnostic chemicals for OEM white labeling products. The company is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts. For more information please visit healthcaresolutions-us.fujifilm.com

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Tokyo, Japan, brings cutting edge solutions to a broad range of global industries by leveraging its depth of knowledge and fundamental technologies developed in its relentless pursuit of innovation. Its proprietary core technologies contribute to the various fields including healthcare, highly functional materials, document solutions and imaging products. These products and services are based on its extensive portfolio of chemical, mechanical, optical, electronic and imaging technologies. For the year ended March 31, 2021, the company had global revenues of $21 billion, at an exchange rate of 106 yen to the dollar. Fujifilm is committed to responsible environmental stewardship and good corporate citizenship. For more information, please visit: www.fujifilmholdings.com