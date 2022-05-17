The Convenience U CARWACS Show Brings Canada’s Convenience, Gas and Car Wash Industries Together for Two-Days of New Products, Exclusive Insights and Networking

TORONTO, May 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Convenience U CARWACS Show , Canada’s largest convenience, gas and car wash industry gathering, today announces this year’s event takes place September 13-14 at the Toronto Congress Centre. The event, produced by EnsembleIQ, brings together retailers, distributors and suppliers for two days of learning, networking and discovering new and innovative products and services.



“After a two-year interruption due to the pandemic, we’re excited to bring the convenience, gas and car wash industries back together in person this fall,” said Michael Cronin, Vice President, Convenience U CARWACS Show. “These industries are constantly evolving, and so are customer expectations. The event will provide attendees with the insights, new products and networking opportunities they need to help their businesses thrive.”

Each year, The Convenience U CARWACS Show brings together thousands of industry retailers, suppliers and distributors from across North America. Ninety-two percent of attendees have purchasing authority, or direct purchasing influence, and 93% of attendees plan to purchase products they saw on the trade show floor.

The Convenience U CARWACS Show Exhibit Hall will bring leading and innovative manufacturers, vendors and suppliers together to demonstrate the latest technologies, new products and innovative solutions. The show also will provide valuable education for retailers through a robust Conference Program presented by Convenience Store News Canada + OCTANE.

George Anastasopoulos, Head Coach at Leadership Fundamentals , a certified sales leader and author, will deliver the keynote presentation “I LOVE MONDAYS.” Anastasopoulos knows finding good people is hard and keeping them is harder. With a mission to enable managers and employees to do less, accomplish more and make a difference, in this presentation Anastasopoulos will provide insights on how retail managers can increase employee engagement, improve retention, and enhance productivity and performance. Having worked for Pepsi-Cola and General Mills, Anastasopoulos has helped many companies serving the convenience and gas industry. Attendees will learn how to create a workplace where people live, work and play extraordinarily well together, so that everyone wins big.

Beth Brickel, Senior Research Director, Insights & Innovation at EnsembleIQ, will present C-store IQ: New Era, New Opportunities . As Canadians are emerging from the pandemic with new daily routines, priorities, spending habits and expectations, Brickel will reveal exclusive data and insights from the C-store IQ National Shopper Study, Canada’s only convenience and gas specific research that delves into the evolving wants, needs and values of your current and future customers, from Gen Z through Millennial, Gen X and Boomer. Brickel will discuss c-stores shoppers’ evolving attitudes and habits and what these changes mean for understanding the “new c-store shopper” and future business success.

Here’s what exhibitors and vendors have to say about The Convenience U CARWACS Show:

“We’ve been coming for more than 10 years, because this is where the industry gets together. Over the years, we have met the right people, and that has helped our business grow.”

“The show is very well attended; retailers, operators, oil companies... We will be here next year and future years as well.”

"What an amazing experience! We met all of our potential customers face-to-face at one venue! I highly recommend the show for anyone in the industry."

"I was impressed by the size and scope of the event. Lots to see and lots of people to meet."

“Strong traffic and there is a buzz all around.”





To learn more, visit https://www.convenienceu.ca . Attendee registration opens on May 26. Stay connected with The Convenience U CARWACS Show on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

