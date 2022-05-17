Royal Holiday Vacation Club Offers Four New Destinations

Mexico City , May 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Royal Holiday Vacation Club has offered unique vacation packages in exotic destinations to its members for a long time. The company recently announced new vacation destinations its members can enjoy.



These new destinations include; Wall Street, Miami, Playa Del Carmen, and Punta Cana. Some of these destinations were already offered, but there are new deals within those destinations.

Royal Holiday Vacation Club membership entitles members to exclusive access to some of the best destinations in the world and accommodation at the highly-rated Royal Holiday Vacation Club resorts in each of the destinations on offer.

Wall Street

You may be wondering why Wall Street is on the list of vacation destinations, but this is one of the most sought-after tourist destinations globally.

People from around the world and other parts of the United States want to have a detailed tour of Wall Street, which is considered the global capital of capitalism.

Along with Wall Street, the New York Stock Exchange, Central Park, World Trade Center ground zero, and the New York Yankees stadium are other tourist attractions available.

Accommodation and entertainment are offered at Royal Holiday Vacation Club’s Manhattan Club.

Miami

When people worldwide hear the word Miami, what comes to mind are white sandy beaches and the Everglades. Many movies, series, and documentaries have been shot around Miami.

When going on vacation in Miami, vacationers get a chance to visit Daytona Beach and the Everglades to get a true sense of how it feels to live in Miami.

After the tours, tourists can relax at Park Royal Miami Beach, one of the best resorts in the world.

Playa Del Carmen

Located 52km from the Mexican city of Cancun, Playa Del Carmen is a small Mexican city situated on the coast. The coastal city is only 52km away from the Mayan ruins, so you can enjoy the beach in the morning and visit this world heritage site later in the day.

Playa Del Carmen is the perfect vacation destination for anyone who wants to swim in the turquoise waters of the Caribbean and walk on white sandy beaches close to many globally-acclaimed tourist attractions. The Royal Holiday Vacation Club runs a top-tier resort in the area.

Punta Cana

There is a picture that many people have of paradise; turquoise waters, white sandy beaches, palm trees, and plenty of sunlight.

Punta Cana is between Haiti and the Dominican Republic. Discovered by Christopher Columbus in 1492, the destination has much more to offer than just beaches that look like paradise.

They include Santo Domingo, excellent restaurants, and top-tier holiday resorts. Royal Holiday Vacation Club runs a resort in the area so that you can enjoy comfortable evenings after your adventures.