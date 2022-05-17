Cradlepoint Extends Cellular Intelligence Capabilities to Bolster Visibility Into 5G Cell Towers

BOISE, Idaho, May 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cradlepoint , the global leader in cloud-delivered LTE and 5G wireless network edge solutions, today announced additional Cellular Intelligence capabilities that provide extended visibility into enterprise LTE and 5G Wireless WAN deployments. As part of its NetCloud Service, Cradlepoint has expanded Wireless WAN visibility to include cell tower location with service provider details for each connected router or adapter. These unique insights are now integrated into a single pane of glass to ease deployments and ongoing troubleshooting of the Wireless WAN.



Announced in February 2022, Cradlepoint’s Cellular Intelligence is a collection of software features that allow administrators with distributed Wireless WANs to visualize, optimize, and troubleshoot cellular connections, data plans, and traffic flow. Integration between NetCloud and connectivity management platforms, such as Ericsson’s IoT Accelerator, and other SIM aggregation platforms provide visibility into the SIMs and data plans, with the ability to perform SIM management functions (activations, deactivations, data plan adjustments, and more) in seconds.

“As enterprise 5G adoption rates accelerate, organizations will need increased data and resource visibility to maintain a consistent and positive quality of experience,” said Paul J. Hughes, research director, Future of Connectedness, IDC. “Cradlepoint’s Cellular Intelligence initiative brings together what used to only be available to enterprise IT teams through three separate tools — connectivity management portals, cell tower mapping tools and cellular router management systems — into a single, integrated pane of glass. With visibility to the SIMs, data plans, cellular routers, and now, cell towers, enterprise IT teams will have the information they require for successful Wireless WAN deployments.”

This new feature within NetCloud GeoView allows IT teams to visualize where their cell tower is located in proximity to their Cradlepoint cellular modem on a map, enabling optimal placement of the modem for enhanced performance. IT teams will also have valuable cell tower insights at their fingertips, including the supported service provider, service type, and active band(s) — all without having to use external cell mapping tools. Additionally, for routers and modems that are not GPS-enabled, or not able to acquire a GPS signal, the location of the serving cell tower can be used to provide the approximate location of any Cradlepoint router or modem, regardless of where it is located. This accelerates network troubleshooting and improves asset tracking, especially in IoT deployments.

“Due to the exploding number of people, places, and things that need to be connected, secured, and managed, cellular has become essential WAN infrastructure for most enterprises today,” said Todd Krautkremer, chief marketing officer at Cradlepoint. “Through Cradlepoint’s ever-expanding set of Cellular Intelligence capabilities, enterprises now have a broad set of tools and insights to extend reliable, secured networks wherever and whenever they need them to enable business agility.”

Cradlepoint Partner Quotes:

“Cradlepoint offers us a comprehensive single pane of glass management that simplifies the deployment, operation, and troubleshooting of Wireless WAN implementations for Interface customers. As a result, we can ensure enhanced cellular performance and proactively troubleshoot any issues for our customers,” said Jim Mack, Vice President of Product Development at Interface Systems, a managed service provider and a strategic partner for Cradlepoint.

When deploying Wireless WAN networks, data and knowledge is power. As an MSP, Cradlepoint’s Cellular Intelligence provides us with unique visibility into our client’s cellular environments. Via NetCloud, we now have the ability to see which 4G and 5G towers routers are attaching to – visualized on a map, with unique insights about the towers and connectivity. This helps to ensure continued successful deployments and reduces cycles spent in acquisition and assessment of that information. Coupled with the already robust set of features in NetCloud, this added Cellular Intelligence provides us with at-a-glance information needed for effective management of the end-to-end solution.” – Beau Barker, vice president of connectivity, Epic IO.