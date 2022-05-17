Founding Partners of EF Hutton Join Alicia Keys’ Charity - Keep A Child Alive - In a Bid to Save Children in Ukraine

NEW YORK, NY, May 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- In a bid to stop the unseen victims of the war in Ukraine needlessly suffering, David W. Boral and Joseph T. Rallo, the founding partners of EF Hutton, division of Benchmark Investments, LLC, are joining forces with Keep a Child Alive (KCA), co-founded by Alicia Keys, to support children during this terrifying time.

On February 24th, Russia invaded Ukraine, causing millions of people to flee their homes in search of safety and refuge. As always in circumstances like this, it is children who are the unseen victims. As well as urgently needing food, water, and shelter, many of these children are suffering from serious illnesses like cancer and need immediate vital treatment and medication. Some are orphaned, with no family to take care of them, and there are single mothers with kids who are struggling to get any help at all.

Joseph and David, who are both board advisors and dedicated supporters of KCA, are acting. They have committed to donating $1,000,000 to KCA in 2022 to ensure that children around the world, including those in Ukraine are safe and supported.

Keep a Child Alive said, “We are so grateful for the generosity and fast action of Joseph and David, who have stood with us to save these children who have been left to suffer due to a war they have had no part in. Their partnership is incredible.”

David W. Boral, President of EF Hutton said, “As members of the KCA board, we’re happy to be able to help support the work the team is doing on the ground to ensure the children in Ukraine have the resources they need to get through these difficult times.”

Joseph T. Rallo, CEO of EF Hutton said, “As fathers and global business leaders, it’s incredibly important to us that we support the health and safety of children around the world giving them an opportunity for a better future. Keep a Child Alive has given us an avenue to do that work and specifically help the children in Ukraine when they need it most.

For more information and to support this campaign visit: https://www.keepachildalive.org/ukraine

EF Hutton: EF Hutton, division of Benchmark Investments, LLC, is a full-service investment bank dedicated to providing strategic advice and financial solutions to middle market and emerging growth companies around the world. As a growth company, we’ve raised over $10 billion in gross proceeds since our inception in May of 2020.

Keep A Child Alive (KCA): Co-founded by Alicia Keys, 20 years ago as a response to children needlessly dying of HIV/AIDs. KCA exists for all children. We go where we are needed, when we are needed to ensure children don’t needlessly suffer and have the opportunity to live fulfilled lives.

