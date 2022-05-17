ScottMadden Releases Energy Industry Update: “Under Pressure”

Atlanta, GA, May 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ScottMadden, Inc., one of North America’s leading management consulting firms specializing in energy, has released its latest edition of The Energy Industry Update (EIU). Themed, “Under Pressure,” this EIU examines the rising post-pandemic energy demand, ambitious decarbonization targets, high commodity prices, and geopolitical events that are combining to place pressure on the energy industry.

In this report, ScottMadden offers the latest on:

How developers and investors are navigating the lengthy timelines from proposed interconnection to final approval as the queue of power generation projects looking to connect to the bulk power system grows

How states, municipalities, and utilities are working to meet their net-zero targets

The impacts of fuel switching as global energy markets continue to add significant amounts of renewables to their resource mix

“There are various points of pressure in the utility ecosystem today and in many cases, these are appearing as opposing sides of the same issue. The strong demand for renewables is being hampered by interconnection queue backlogs. Rising natural gas prices are causing unintended consequences in the generation mix. Geopolitical events have reinforced the importance of resource flexibility. We have the opportunity to learn from these interdependencies as we advance the clean energy transition,” says Cristin Lyons, partner and energy practice leader at ScottMadden.

