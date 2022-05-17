TELUS investing $17.5 billion in British Columbia and generating 5,500 new jobs from 2022 to 2026

English French

TELUS broadband networks and technology are accelerating Canada’s digital economy by enabling online healthcare, education and teleworking flexibility

Investments in network infrastructure, operations, and spectrum will contribute to the economic development of B.C. and generate thousands of new jobs

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TELUS announced today the investment of $17.5 billion in network infrastructure, operations, and spectrum across British Columbia over the next four years and has committed to investing $70 billion overall across Canada by 2026.

“This generational $17.5 billion investment in British Columbia is a true demonstration of TELUS’ long-standing commitment to improving the lives of Canadians by connecting communities from coast-to-coast with our world-leading wireless 5G and PureFibre networks,” said Darren Entwistle, President and CEO of TELUS. “Our broadband technology is supporting critical, transformational change in respect of enabling online healthcare, education and teleworking flexibility, and accelerating Canada’s digital economy and society for heightened productivity, competitiveness and human welfare outcomes in the post-pandemic period. Importantly, through our investment, we are supporting the social and economic vibrancy of British Columbia and ensuring that every member of our society has access to the technology that yields the opportunity to realize their full potential.”



These significant investments include:

Generating new jobs to support B.C.’s growing economy

Generating jobs for 5,500 British Columbians at TELUS and through its vast partner ecosystem now through 2026, with a focus on construction, engineering, emerging technologies and other supporting industries.





TELUS is helping to rebuild Merritt following last year's significant flooding across the region, as well as Lytton and the Lytton First Nation following 2021’s devastating wildfire. TELUS will connect homes and businesses in both communities to its PureFibre network, bringing residents B.C.’s fastest Internet speeds in Nooaitch 10 and Pauls Basin 2 First Nation Reserves, and helping the community of Lytton achieve its goal of becoming net-zero. A PureFibre connection is more sustainable and resilient compared to copper networks because it uses less power and produces fewer greenhouse gas emissions. In both communities, this means their new communications infrastructure will be more robust and stronger in the face of extreme weather events such as wildfires and floods, making the communities safer during an emergency. As part of TELUS’ commitment to economic recovery in the Lytton area, we will seek to hire and train local workers and will rent construction equipment from local vendors, supporting the community’s economic recovery.





In addition to bringing its PureFibre network to Lytton and Merritt, TELUS will connect hundreds of thousands more homes and businesses across B.C. including Coquitlam, kʷikʷəƛ̓əm (Kwikwetlem First Nation), Maple Ridge, New Westminster, Parksville, Prince George, Saanich, Squamish, and Sydney. PureFibre is B.C.'s only 100 per cent pure fibre-to-the-home network and currently reaches more than 1.6 million homes and businesses across the province. The symmetrical upload and download Internet speeds and nearly infinite bandwidth enabled only by PureFibre means everyone can work, stream, game, or make video calls at the same time.





With the rollout of the 3.5 GHz spectrum later this year, Canadians in B.C. will have access to TELUS’ 5G network delivering an ultrafast and reliable wireless connection. British Columbians living in some rural and remote communities are also some of the first in the country to access home Internet speeds of 100 Mbps through TELUS’ 5G fixed wireless network, using the capabilities of 5G to provide a powerful alternative to a wired Internet connection. TELUS’ global-leading wireless network was rated the fastest mobile network for the eighth consecutive time by UK-based Opensignal, while also earning the title of North America’s Fastest Mobile Network and being named Canada’s Fastest Mobile Network by Seattle-based Ookla® for the ninth consecutive time.





TELUS will introduce its 5G standalone network this year and bring multi-access edge computing (MEC) capabilities that will further advance IoT and industry solutions that will enable important innovations for businesses and sectors, including health, agriculture, energy, transportation, and manufacturing. Our network and crucial investments will support the digitization of the economy, and our transition to a sustainable future , including through optimisation of energy consumption at home, reduction of food waste or intelligent transport systems that result in fewer emissions.





As a global leader in sustainability, TELUS’ network infrastructure and investments are helping us transition to a sustainable future through the digitization of the economy, including optimizing energy consumption at home and reducing food waste through its TELUS Agriculture solutions. The 2021 Sustainability Report outlines TELUS’ environmental, social, and governance strategy and priorities which includes the ambitious goal to use 100 per cent renewable energy by 2025. Moreover, TELUS’ world-leading wireless and wireline networks enable significant carbon avoidance by providing the networks required for TELUS team members and millions of British Columbians to work remotely and avoid commuting; access education, healthcare, and social connections virtually; and enable other businesses to take their workforce virtual leading to less energy consumption in office buildings and fewer commuters on the road. To date, TELUS has planted more than 800,000 trees and by the time its millionth tree is planted later this year, it will have planted the equivalent of 20,000 acres of forest, which is twenty times the size of Stanley Park in Vancouver.

Since 2000 through 2021, TELUS has invested $220 billion nationally in network infrastructure, operations and spectrum, including more than $57 billion in network infrastructure, operations and spectrum in B.C. The investments announced in this media release are consistent with TELUS’ capital expenditure guidance for 2022, released in the fourth quarter of 2021 earnings release dated February 10, 2022.

These investments are critical to provide Canadians with access to superior technology that connects us to the people, resources and information that make our lives better. TELUS is steadfast in its commitment to using technology, team member-led innovation, and human compassion to address the most important societal challenges of our generation and bringing real solutions to the residents of B.C.

TELUS also embraces tax morality as a means of further investing in our communities. Since 2000, TELUS has paid approximately $51 billion in total tax and spectrum remittances to our federal, provincial and municipal governments across Canada, including more than $2.2 billion in taxes in 2021 alone. These funds support public works projects, education, healthcare, cultural pursuits and other initiatives that improve the social and economic well-being of our communities.

TELUS’ innovative approach to leveraging technology in healthcare has supported 22 million Canadians to receive care where and when they need it with virtual visits since March 2020 through the MyCare by TELUS Health App, giving Canadians the tools they need to see a doctor or therapist from the safety and comfort of home, directly from their smartphone.

Since 2000, TELUS, our team members and retirees provided over $250 million in cash, in-kind contributions, time and programs and volunteered 7 million hours to charities and community organizations located in British Columbia, including giving more than $40 million in cash and in-kind contributions in 2021 alone. Earlier this year, TELUS announced the expansion of the TELUS Vancouver and Coastal Community Board and the TELUS Interior and Northern BC Community Board , to support even more communities across the province. Since 2005, B.C. Community Boards have given $13 million in cash donations to local charities. TELUS also launched the TELUS Indigenous Communities Fund , offering grants up to $50,000 for Indigenous-led social, health and community programs.

Quotes:

“This is excellent news for the province of British Columbia. Ensuring that all Canadians have access to reliable, high-speed Internet has become increasingly important, and this investment from TELUS will help create jobs, connect British Columbians, and contribute towards building an environmentally sustainable Canada. Through initiatives like the Universal Broadband Fund, the Government of Canada is proud to partner with its provincial counterparts and Internet Service Providers like TELUS to ensure that every Canadian from coast to coast to coast can be connected to high speed Internet.”

– The Honourable Gudie Hutchings, Minister of Rural Economic Development

“kʷikʷəƛ̓əm First Nation will greatly benefit from the addition of the TELUS PureFibre Network which will help us become a strong, self-governing Nation and empower our members, families and community through engaged and shared planning and decision-making. This addition to our infrastructure will also allow us to better communicate with our members who live here in our ancient village of slakəyánc (Coquitlam I.R. 1) as well as with our members who live in other parts of Canada and the United States. As well, the upgrade will allow us to utilize new TELUS tools and technology, such as their online digital literacy courses and Vidflex by Worldplay, and provide new ways for the Nation to share our language and cultural activities and be better connected to each other, no matter where we live.”

– John Peters, Councillor kʷikʷəƛ̓əm First Nation

"We would like to have wholesome service moving forward. Since the fire, we have limited communication, as the fire crippled our infrastructure to our land lines. We work in partnership with TELUS to better serve our community members."



– Chief Janet Webster, Lytton First Nation

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements about future events and plans that are forward-looking, including relating to TELUS’ infrastructure, operations and spectrum investment plans. By their nature, forward-looking statements require TELUS to make assumptions and predictions and are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties. There is significant risk that the forward-looking statements will not prove to be accurate. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a number of factors (such as regulatory decisions and developments, the competitive environment in which we operate, our operating and financial results and our ability to carry out financing activities) could cause actual capital and operating expenditures to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements.

Accordingly, this news release and the forward-looking statements made in it are subject to the cautionary note and qualified by the assumptions, qualifications and risk factors referred to in TELUS’ 2021 and first quarter 2022 Management’s discussion and analysis, which are incorporated by reference herein, and in other TELUS public disclosure documents and filings with securities commissions in Canada (on SEDAR at sedar.com) and in the United States (on EDGAR at sec.gov). Forward-looking statements describe TELUS’ expectations and are based on our assumptions as at the date of this press release and are subject to change. Except as required by law, TELUS disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements.

About TELUS

TELUS (TSX: T, NYSE: TU) is a dynamic, world-leading communications technology company with $17 billion in annual revenue and 17 million customer connections spanning wireless, data, IP, voice, television, entertainment, video, and security. Our social purpose is to leverage our global-leading technology and compassion to drive social change and enable remarkable human outcomes. Our longstanding commitment to putting our customers first fuels every aspect of our business, making us a distinct leader in customer service excellence and loyalty. The numerous, sustained accolades TELUS has earned over the years from independent, industry-leading network insight firms showcase the strength and speed of TELUS’ global-leading networks, reinforcing our commitment to provide Canadians with access to superior technology that connects us to the people, resources and information that make our lives better.

TELUS Health is Canada’s leader in digital health technology, improving access to health and wellness services and revolutionizing the flow of health information across the continuum of care. TELUS Agriculture provides innovative digital solutions throughout the agriculture value chain, supporting better food outcomes from improved agri-business data insights and processes. TELUS International (TSX and NYSE: TIXT) is a leading digital customer experience innovator that designs, builds, and delivers next-generation solutions, including AI and content moderation, for global and disruptive brands across high-growth industry verticals, including tech and games, communications and media and ecommerce and FinTech. TELUS and TELUS International operate in 28 countries around the world.

Driven by our determination and vision to connect all citizens for good, our deeply meaningful and enduring philosophy to give where we live has inspired TELUS, our team members and retirees to contribute more than $900 million and 1.8 million days of service since 2000. This unprecedented generosity and unparalleled volunteerism have made TELUS the most giving company in the world. Together, let’s make the future friendly.

For more information about TELUS, please visit telus.com , follow us @TELUSNews on Twitter and @Darren_Entwistle on Instagram.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Liz Sauvé

TELUS Public Relations

liz.sauve@telus.com