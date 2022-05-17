DLRdmv Becomes Minnesota's Leader in eTitling Solutions

MINNEAPOLIS, May 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DLRdmv, the most trusted name in electronic titling (eTitling) technology solutions, is officially the state of Minnesota's number one provider of eTitling transactions. According to a recently released report from the Minnesota Auto Dealers Association, DLRdmv has surpassed all other eTitling service providers for 12 months in a row.

This achievement is the latest in a growing list of accomplishments for the technology solutions company. Minnesota becomes the third state in which DLRdmv has been named market share leader, following the company's successful efforts in Florida and Georgia.

"We are honored to become the market share leader in Minnesota and to hold that top spot for a full calendar year," said Johnson Berry, DLRdmv CEO.

"As always, we would not be in this position without the trust and partnership of our dealer clients throughout the state, who care deeply about creating a more user-friendly experience for their own customers. Their efforts to improve their customers' car-buying experience is what has driven us to this position," Berry said.

DLRdmv's eTitling Platform provides a number of proprietary solutions and value-unique benefits including:

DealersFirst™ Customer Support

Proprietary AccuFee™ Technology

DLRscan™ Document Processing

eTitle Management System (eTMS™)

DLRdmv is authorized by the Minnesota Department of Public Safety, Driver and Vehicle Safety Division (DVS) to provide its revolutionary electronic titling software for use by dealerships as part of the state's Electronic Vehicle Title and Registration (EVTR) program. The company serves approximately 2,000 dealers and is widely considered America's fastest-growing eTitling provider. Contact sales@dlrdmv.com for more information.

