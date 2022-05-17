Roadtrippers Announces Major Product Update With All New Yelp Integration, Offering the Latest Data on Restaurants and Nightlife

CHICAGO, May 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Roadtrippers, the #1 road trip planning tool that helps roadtrippers turn their trips into adventures, is enhancing its product offering to further inspire users to discover amazing places. Through a new integration with Yelp Fusion, Roadtrippers will showcase Yelp's trusted content and data in its web and mobile app to help users quickly and easily discover great local businesses along their journey.

The integration complements Roadtrippers' long-standing focus on connecting its users with road trip inspiration and extraordinary places across the country. The restaurant and nightlife content from Yelp is the first of what will be an expanding offering from Roadtrippers, in an effort to continue providing the most helpful real-time information to its user base. Later this summer, the company will begin to broaden its point-of-interest library by integrating Yelp content for shopping, entertainment and activities.

"Millions of people rely on Yelp's trusted content to make spending decisions," said Chad Richard, senior vice president, business and corporate development at Yelp. "We're thrilled to bring Yelp's high-quality local business information to Roadtrippers users, through Yelp Fusion, to help them confidently connect with great local businesses while planning and enjoying their trips. After all, great meals fuel great adventures."

With the enhanced offering on mobile and web, Roadtrippers users can access up-to-date data from Yelp about restaurants and nightlife as they are building their route and while they are on the road. New information and features from Yelp include hours, ratings and reviews, photos, and more.

"Roadtrippers is known for helping travelers discover millions of places, like quirky roadside attractions, scenic points, national parks, and more," said Roadtrippers Vice President of Product, Tim Balzer. "Integrating Yelp's data into our application now allows roadtrippers to not only find an extraordinary place to visit that they never knew existed, but also easily add a fantastic nearby restaurant to their trip experience."

Roadtrippers is part of Roadpass Digital's portfolio of leading digital apps that provide campers, RVers and roadtrippers with end-to-end trip discovery and planning tools. Roadpass Digital's other brands include Campendium, Togo RV, and RVillage.

To learn more about Roadtrippers, visit https://roadtrippers.com/ or contact media@roadpass.com.

About Roadtrippers

Roadtrippers is the #1 road trip planning tool. Roadtrippers helps people experience the world around them in an entirely new way by streamlining discovery, planning, booking, and navigation into an engaging and intuitive process. Since launching in 2012, Roadtrippers has helped its users plan more than 25 million trips covering more than 16.9 billion miles. To learn more about Roadtrippers, visit roadtrippers.com and follow @roadtrippers on Instagram.

About Roadpass Digital

Roadpass Digital is focused on making it easier to experience, own, and maintain recreational vehicles and more easily discover, book, and navigate road trips. The company has offices in Chicago, Cincinnati, and Auckland. Learn more about Roadpass Digital and Campendium, Roadtrippers, RVillage, and Togo RV products at roadpass.com.

Related Images











Image 1: Roadtrippers Logo









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment