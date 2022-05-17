IMTS premiere of the TNC7 from HEIDENHAIN:

Schaumburg, IL, May 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At IMTS 2022, HEIDENHAIN will be entering a new chapter in shop-floor-centered manufacturing by unveiling the new TNC7 in North America (Booth #135716). This standard-setting CNC control supports users from initial design to final machining, from one-off jobs to serial production, and from simple slots to complex contours. Its groundbreaking control platform lets machine manufacturers adapt the user interface to their machines and offers dynamic development potential for even greater functionality.

The HEIDENHAIN TNC7: the future of CNC control

The TNC7 delivers an outstanding user experience, bringing new possibilities to users on the shop floor. Along with easy and intuitive operation, users enjoy support from a virtual simulation of the machined part and work envelope. It will be the basis of future control generations from HEIDENHAIN. Beyond its unmistakable new look-and-feel, the control features high-quality hardware components including a 24-inch full HD touchscreen monitor and an advanced, individually adaptable user interface. Its entire operating concept was redesigned from the ground up.

Individually adaptable user interface

The interface of the TNC7 was designed to help users achieve the best possible result with maximum speed and convenience. Different machining tasks call for individualized work environments, which is why users can adapt their screen content through personal favorites, their own home menu for a faster start. And thanks to its fast-operating speed, the control reacts immediately to data input.

Smart programming

The TNC7 enhances familiar Klartext programming with smart functions and newly developed graphical programming. Users are able to draw contours directly on the touchscreen and convert them into dialog-guided TNC Klartext programming code. Cycles and older contour programs can still be used, including already existing NC programs. A diverse package of functions, intelligent probing cycles, and graphical guidance for determining the position of clamping devices completes the next level of smart programming.

Not only will the TNC7 be on display at the IMTS HEIDENHAIN booth #135716 (East Hall), but also at the IMTS Student Summit booth #215600 and Hermle USA booth #339119 (South Hall) in action on its well-known Hermle C250 High Performance line five-axis milling machine tool.

Download a TNC7 brochure here. See TNC7 Video here.

About HEIDENHAIN

DR. JOHANNES HEIDENHAIN GmbH, headquartered in Traunreut, Germany, develops and produces linear encoders, angle encoders, rotary encoders, and CNC controls as well as software solutions for the Digital Shop Floor. More than 8,600 employees worldwide are working on products that often lay the groundwork for technological advances in the most innovative global industries, including semiconductors, electronics, machine tools, and production equipment automation. The North American subsidiary is HEIDENHAIN CORPORATION, headquartered in Schaumburg, IL, and San Jose, CA.

More: www.heidenhain.us/about-us

#

Downloadable digital image at : https://www.heidenhain.us/addl-materials/pr/2022/TNC7-RGB.jpg

Product contact :

Gisbert Ledvon, HEIDENHAIN Director of Business Development, Machine Tool - gledvon@heidenhain.com or 847-755-5569

Attachment