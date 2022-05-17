Sorenson and Canary Speech Forge Strategic Partnership

SALT LAKE CITY, May 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sorenson , the company that revolutionized communication between Deaf, hearing, and hard-of-hearing people, today announced a key strategic partnership and investment in Canary Speech , the company that uses digital biomarkers to analyze consumers’ vocal information to explain or predict energy levels and health-related outcomes.

Both Sorenson and Canary Speech create value-oriented, next-generation language and speech technology. The companies intend to use artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) to leverage their unique strengths and connections to their respective communities to create new synergies.

“We create highly reliable, large-scale audio and video streaming systems that connect people and help relationships thrive,” notes Sorenson Chief Technology Officer Rick Kreinfeldt. “And Canary creates cutting-edge speech analysis technology. Our combined expertise has implications to change the way diagnoses are made and the potential to be incredibly valuable for telemedicine providers, clinicians, and solution partners.”

With Canary’s patented technology, health can be monitored in a fast, non-invasive, and accurate way. The technology has the potential to track the presence and severity of a variety of targeted diseases, such as anxiety, depression, and cognitive decline. The resulting Vocal Scores can replace subjective measurements with objective, actionable care solutions.

Canary Speech CEO and Co-founder Henry O’Connell says, “We are thrilled to join with language services leader Sorenson to continue our important work of improving our health, one voice at a time. Canary’s new approach captures and measures critical data and has the potential to improve how certain conditions are diagnosed.”

Sorenson CEO Jorge Rodriguez adds, “We’re at the forefront of language technology. We look forward to collaborating with Canary to create new AI-based solutions that combine our natural language technology with Canary’s innovative vocal biomarker work for those who matter most – patients and consumers.”

For more information, visit www.sorenson.com and www.canaryspeech.com .

About Sorenson

Sorenson taps the power of language for human relationships to thrive. As one of the world’s leading language services providers and the world’s leading provider of accessible communication for Deaf and hard-of-hearing people, Sorenson combines patented technology with human-centric services to connect signed and spoken languages. Sorenson offers caption and video relay services, over-video and in-person sign language and spoken language interpreting, real-time event captioning services, and post-production language services. For more information on how we advance human connection, http://www.sorenson.com/.

About Canary Speech

Canary Speech is the global leader in the speech digital biomarker industry by achieving real time vocal analysis on as little as 40 seconds of speech using smart devices. Canary Speech is seeking to advance speech and language applications for the hospital, health and wellness, and pharmaceutical markets, the Utah-based company enhances patient care and outcomes by improving quality of care and quality of life with its patented AI speech technology. Canary Speech technology also provides the opportunity to enhance telemedicine and remote medical services. For more information, visit www.canaryspeech.com.