Life Extension’s New Supplement Addresses Energy Decline in Perimenopause

Fort Lauderdale, FL, May 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Many women who presumed low energy levels, mood swings and hot flashes were reserved for those in the throes of menopause may have found themselves unpleasantly surprised to experience these complaints as early as age 40. For those who wish to “still feel like themselves” during this life phase known as perimenopause, Life Extension has introduced Youthful Woman 40+ with B-Complex.

Not only does this novel formula deliver eight active B-vitamins to support energy and overall well-being, but it also includes a patented extract of Siberian rhubarb to fight the occasional discomforts women may experience with age—including mood swings, physical and mental exhaustion, and hot flashes.

According to Dr. Michael A. Smith, MD, Life Extension’s Director of Education, “Many women just brush off feelings of fatigue or the occasional mood swing. But the right nutrients can help by keeping energy levels where they’re supposed to be—as well as supporting general health and well-being.” That’s where Youthful Woman 40+ with B-Complex comes in, he added. “It was designed exclusively for women who feel low on energy and experience occasional discomforts that come with age-related hormonal changes,” Dr. Smith explained.

Youthful Woman 40+ includes B1 (thiamine) and B2 (riboflavin) to help convert the nutrients from a healthy diet into energy the body can use. It also includes vitamin B3 and B5, which are essential for energy production and healthy metabolism, vitamin B6 which supports neurotransmitter synthesis, biotin (vitamin B7) for healthy hair and skin, and vitamins B9 (folate) and B12 (methylcobalamin) to support the brain and nervous system.

But Youthful Woman 40+ goes beyond other vitamin B complex formulas by including a hormone-free nutrient that addresses common age-related complaints among women, noted Farouk Al-Ajam, a member of the discovery research team for Life Extension. “We’ve included a patented Siberian rhubarb extract clinically studied to help manage discomforts women experience with age. You know—like the occasional mood swing or hot flash, and even physical and mental exhaustion. It’s what makes this supplement the ideal once-daily health formula for women over the age of 40.”

Youthful Woman 40+ with B-Complex represents the newest addition to Life Extension’s women’s supplements lineup. Each once-daily tablet is gluten-free, vegetarian, and non-GMO.

About Life Extension®

For 40 years, Life Extension has pursued innovative advances in health, conducting rigorous clinical trials and setting some of the most demanding standards in the industry to offer a full range of quality vitamins and nutritional supplements and blood-testing services. Life Extension’s Wellness Specialists provide personalized counsel to help customers choose the right products for optimal health, nutrition and personal care. To learn more, visit LifeExtension.com.

These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

