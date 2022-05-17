Press Release

May 17, 2022

Signify’s Annual General Meeting of Shareholders 2022 approves all proposals

Eindhoven, the Netherlands – Signify (Euronext: LIGHT), the world leader in lighting, announces that the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGM) 2022 held today adopted all proposals.

Shareholders approved the cash dividend of EUR 1.45 per ordinary share from the 2021 net income.

In addition, shareholders approved the appointment of Bram Schot as a member of the Supervisory Board for a period of four years.

Signify’s 2021 results are included in its 2021 Annual Report that was published on February 22, 2022.

