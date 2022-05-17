Mechanical Ventilators Market Gains Promising Business Opportunities with Rising Prevalence of Respiratory Disorders, Notes TMR Study

Albany NY, United States, May 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global mechanical ventilators market is estimated to register growth at a CAGR of 12.8% during the forecast period 2019 to 2027, as per a research report by Transparency Market Research (TMR).



With rising focus of government authorities of many developed and developing nations across the globe, there has been increase in the number of hospital beds in these nations. Moreover, the number of critically ill patients around the world has been increased in the recent years. These factors are generating significant business prospects in the market for mechanical ventilators. This aside, the mechanical ventilators market is estimated to be driven by rising focus of major hospitals on providing excellent level of patient care.

Rise in the spread of COVID-19 globally has resulted into increase in the need for intensive care for the patients dealing with this condition. Hence, government authorities of many nations have increased the demand for mechanical ventilators. This factor, in turn, is bolstering the growth of the global mechanical ventilators market. Thus, the global mechanical ventilators market is prognosticated to be valued at US$ 5.5 Bn by 2027.

The mechanical ventilators market in North America is estimated to gain sizable growth prospects owing to several factors such as increase in the R&D projects by regional companies and early adoption of advanced medical device technologies in the regional healthcare sector. Moreover, the presence of sturdy healthcare infrastructure is prognosticated to help in the growth of the North America mechanical ventilators market in the years ahead.

Several companies operating in the global mechanical ventilators market are focusing on conducting R&Ds, launching new products, and regulatory approvals. In addition, market players are also utilizing strategies such as collaborations and partnerships in order to stay ahead of the competition. Moreover, many companies operating in the global mechanical ventilators market are concentrating on the development of technologically advanced products. These efforts are estimated to help in the expansion of the global market for mechanical ventilators.

Mechanical Ventilators Market: Key Findings

In the recent years, there has been a surge in the prevalence of different chronic respiratory diseases including asthma, chronic obstructive lung disease, such as bronchitis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), emphysema, neoplasms of respiratory and intrathoracic pulmonary heart disease, lung cancer, and diseases pertaining to the pulmonary circulation. Hence, rise in different respiratory disorders is leading into increase the demand opportunities in the global mechanical ventilators market.

The World Health Organization (WHO) notes that approximately 65 million population deal with COPD and 3 million expire due such health conditions every year. Hence, COPD is considered the third-leading reason for death globally. This factor is driving the demand for mechanical ventilators, notes a TMR study on the global mechanical ventilators market.

Mechanical Ventilators Market: Growth Boosters

Increase in the older population and surge in the cases of respiratory diseases globally are boosting the sales growth in the mechanical ventilators market

Rise in number of patients dealing with COPD and acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) is expected to boost the demand opportunities in the market

Mechanical Ventilators Market: Key Players

Some of the key players profiled in the report are:

VYAIRE

Teleflex Incorporated

GE Healthcare

Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Medtronic plc

ResMed Inc.

Smiths Medical

Getinge AB.

Bunnell Inc.

Mechanical Ventilators Market Segmentation

Product

Critical Care Ventilators

Neonatal Ventilators

Transport and Portable Ventilators





Interface

Invasive

Non-invasive

End-user

Home Care

Hospitals and Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa





