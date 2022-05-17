Ev Dynamics Begins Delivery of 40 Custom 7.5-Meter Electric Vans to New Public Mobility Customer in Spain

HONG KONG, May 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ev Dynamics (Holdings) Limited (HK: 0476), a leading global provider of new energy vehicle (NEV) platform technologies, has begun the initial deliveries of 40 custom 7.5-meter electric powered vans ordered by a public mobility customer in Spain.



Ev Dynamics developed and manufactured an integrated cabin and e-platform chassis that will enable the customer to easily add the main compartment and fittings according to its localized requirements.

As the new 7.5-meter vans arrive in Spain, the customer will configure them into school buses for use by the country’s public urban transportation system. Configuration of the first two buses were recently completed and are undergoing road testing prior to entering service.

“This EV deployment represents a perfect example of our value-added approach for vehicle manufactures and government agencies who are looking for a custom yet cost-effective sustainable transportation solution,” stated Miguel Valldecabres Polop, CEO of Ev Dynamics. “Based on our fully configured and highly adaptable NEV e-platform, these new buses are light-weight, low-power consuming and very durable.”

Ev Dynamics’ e-platform solution supports the rapid creation and deployment of new commercial NEVs of all types and sizes. The e-platform chassis houses the drivetrain, battery and vehicle control unit upon which an OEM can easily install an existing vehicle body.

This innovative approach dramatically reduces the traditional development costs and regulatory approvals required to introduce new NEV designs and establish specialized NEV manufacturing facilities.

Ev Dynamics’ entry into Spain represents a new foothold for the company in Europe after its Germany-based strategic partner, QUANTRON AG, unveiled a new electric 12-meter low-floor city bus in February. The bus is now being sold in metro markets of Eastern and Southern Europe, Scandinavia and the Middle East, and are supported by a network of 700 service partners across the region.

Unlike many of its NEV competitors and public peers, Ev Dynamics has already dispatched more than 1,000 buses and luxury coaches worldwide. Last September, Ev Dynamics shipped to the Philippines an initial 70 of 500 COMET electric minibuses under a long-term supply agreement with GET Worldwide.

Also last year, Ev Dynamics entered the Americas in partnership with Link EV, a subsidiary of the Boston-based global new energy company, Citizens Resources. Link EV announced plans to invest US$265 million to build a new EV plant in Puebla, Mexico, in collaboration with Ev Dynamics, with construction to begin this summer.

About Ev Dynamics

Ev Dynamics (Holdings) Limited is a pioneer and an emerging prominent player in the world’s new energy commercial vehicles market. It is a component and whole-vehicle manufacturer of specialty passenger vehicles and new energy passenger vehicles. It provides integrated driving and logistics solutions based upon a solid technological foundation in diverse areas, including new energy platform power systems and key components. The company’s NEV R&D center is located in Shenzhen and manufacturing base in Wulong, Chongqing, China, with a sales network across Mainland China, Hong Kong, Asia Pacific and South America. To learn more, go to evdynamics.com.

Important Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements." Words such as "may," "should," "could," "would," "predicts," "potential," "continue," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar expressions, as well as statements in future tense, often signify forward-looking statements. These forward looking statements include, without limitation, statements relating to the Ev Dynamics (Holdings) Limited’s (or the “Company’s”) plans to enter the U.S. market and other markets, the Company’s plans to increase manufacturing at its facilities, the Company’s sales increasing, the Company’s ability to attract new customers, the Company’s intent into new partnerships, the Company’s plans to make additional investments, the Company’s products achieving marketing acceptance and similar statements. These statements are based on the Company's current beliefs and expectations. The inclusion of forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation by Ev Dynamics (Holdings) Limited or its advisors that any of its plans or expectations will be achieved. Actual results may differ from those set forth in this press release due to the significant risks and uncertainties inherent in its business. Such risks include, but are not limited to the following: the Company’s goals and strategies, expansion plans, future business development, financial condition and results of operations; operating history; risks associated with electric vehicles, the Company’s ability to develop, manufacture, and deliver high quality products and solutions, and appeal to customers; products and solutions defects or any other failure to perform as expected; the Company’s ability to compete successfully; the Company’s ability to build its brand and withstand negative publicity; cancellation of order; the trends in, and size of, global and target EV markets; the Company’s expectations regarding demand for, and market acceptance of, its products and services, its relationships with customers, contract manufacturers, suppliers, third-party service providers, strategic partners and other stakeholders; general economic and business conditions; changes in demand and government incentives, subsidies, or other favorable government policies; and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company’s website and filings with The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and we undertake no obligation to revise or update this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof, except as required under applicable law. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

