UpCity Survey Results: 45% Of Businesses Believe Their Email Marketing Strategies Need Improvement

CHICAGO, May 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UpCity has announced the results of a survey that reviews perspectives from both small business owners and email marketing experts to provide insight on how their email campaign initiatives have shifted for a post-COVID world.



The 2022 Email Marketing Study gathers data from more than 600 business owners and email marketing professionals throughout the United States and Canada to find out what small businesses are trying to accomplish with email marketing campaigns in 2022.

Statistical highlights include:

17% of U.S. businesses focused most heavily on both product/company updates and promotional emails pre-COVID. Now in 2022, U.S. businesses focus most heavily on promotional emails at 18%.

Similarly, 19% of Canadian businesses prioritized promotional email campaigns pre-COVID, with a 1% increase for 2022.

34% of respondents noted a monthly email marketing budget of $100-$500 pre-COVID. A majority of respondents still have a $100-$500 monthly budget, though that percentage has dropped to 27%.

49% of businesses handled email marketing in-house before the pandemic. A majority of businesses still leverage in-house teams, now at 51%.

Heidi Sullivan, SVP of Product & Marketing at UpCity, says that SMBs should not forget that email marketing still holds value.

“Marketing professionals are still struggling to stabilize their businesses and clients against the devastating impacts the COVID-19 pandemic has brought on,” Sullivan said. “While a lot has changed, one thing that still holds is that businesses must utilize the full scope of their marketing tools to stay connected to customers and prospects.

“Retention is just as important as generating new leads,” Sullivan continued. “Our survey revealed that businesses who mostly focused on retaining existing customers feel that their email marketing strategy needs work. Email is a great way to convey value and provide resources for your existing customers.”

Visit UpCity for more information about this survey and other topics relevant to small and medium B2B service providers, their leaders, and their employees.

