Will Reeve Honored with Experience Camps Champion for Children Award

New York, NY, May 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via NGO Wire) Experience Camps, a nonprofit that champions the nation’s 5.6 million U.S. children who will experience the death of a parent or sibling by the time they reach 18, presented the inaugural Experience Camps Champion for Children Award to Will Reeve, journalist and ABC News correspondent, and its corporate award to the New York Life Foundation. The award honors leaders in creating a more “grief smart” culture.







About Experience Camps

Experience Camps is a nonprofit that champions the nation’s 5.6 million children who will be grieving the death of a parent or sibling by age 18 and runs a network of no-cost camps that help grieving children thrive. With 10 locations that deliver no-cost services to youth, ages nine – 18, from 32 U.S. states, Experience Camps has spent more than 520,000 hours equipping grieving children with the confidence, coping skills and support to live a life full of possibility.