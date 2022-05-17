Dickey’s Wins Double Gold for Prestigious Book Awards

Dallas, May 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Published by Southwestern Publishing House, Inc., Dickey’s Barbecue Pit’s “Behind the BBQ: Recipes, Cocktails & Tall Tales” by Roland Dickey Sr., Roland Dickey Jr., Laura Rea Dickey was named the winner of the Gold Award in the cookbook category for the 2022 Benjamin Franklin Awards, administered by the Independent Book Publishers Association. “Behind the BBQ” also took home gold for the Hermes Creative Awards in the Publications Book category!

“We could not be more thrilled to be recognized by both the IBPA & Hermes Creative Awards and take home Gold,” said Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. “This was truly a team effort across the board, with the help of Southwestern Publishing House, Dickey’s family members, employees, franchise owners and many more. If you are looking for the best barbecue recipes, specialty cocktails and delightful appetizer recipes to host a one-of-a-kind party – then ‘Behind the BBQ’ is just the cookbook for you!”

The IBPA Benjamin Franklin Award program, which include fifty-six categories recognizing excellence in book editorial and design, are regarded as one of the highest national honors for independent publishers. The awards are administered by the Independent Book Publishers Association (IBPA), with help from over 160 book publishing professionals including librarians, bookstore owners, reviewers, designers, publicity managers, and editors. There were over 1,600 entries this year, which were winnowed down to a group of finalists in each category - from these, one winner was chosen by the team of judges.

The Hermes Creative Awards honors the messengers and creators of the information revolution. Armed with their imaginations and computers, Hermes winners bring their ideas to life through traditional and digital platforms. Each year, competition judges evaluate the creative industry’s best publications, branding collateral, websites, videos, and advertising, marketing, and communication programs.

With Behind the BBQ, cooking by the book has never been easier. Become a pro in the kitchen and on the grill with our easy-to-follow recipes! Visit Barbecue At Home website or Amazon to get your hands on our cookbook filled with authentic recipes, passed down from generation to generation! With just one cookbook, we can help you make award winning recipes, right in your kitchen.

About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., the world’s largest barbecue concept, was founded in 1941 by the Dickey family. For the past 80 years, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has served millions of guests in 44 states Legit. Texas. Barbecue.™ At Dickey’s, all our barbecued meats are smoked onsite in a hickory wood burning pit. Dickey’s proudly believes there’s no shortcut to true barbecue and it’s why our name isn’t BBQ. The Dallas-based, family-run barbecue franchise offers eight slow-smoked meats and 12 wholesome sides with 'No B.S. (Bad Stuff)' included. Dickey’s Barbecue has 550 locations across the United States and eight other countries.

Dickey’s was named to Newsweek’s 2022 America’s Favorite Restaurant Chains list and USA Today 2021 readers’ choice awards. Dickey’s won first place on Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” list, been named a Top 500 Franchise by Entrepreneur and named to Hospitality Technology’s Industry Heroes list. Led by CEO Laura Rea Dickey, who was named among the country’s 50 most influential women in foodservice in Nation’s Restaurant News, was recognized by Fast Casual’s Top 100 Movers and Shakers list and honored by Dallas Business Journal. Dickey's Barbecue Pit has also been recognized by Fox News, Forbes Magazine, Franchise Times, The Dallas Morning News, The Wall Street Journal, People Magazine and QSR Magazine. Dickey’s Barbecue is part of Dickey’s Restaurant Brands which has more than 700 restaurants nationwide including brands Wing Boss, Trailer Birds, Big Deal Burger and bbqathome.com. DRB is led by CEO Roland Dickey Jr. For more information, visit www.dickeys.com.

