Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Securities Investigation into Statements Made by Elon Musk Concerning Announced Acquisition of Twitter, Inc. (TWTR)

NEW YORK, May 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP ("Scott+Scott"), an international shareholder and consumer rights litigation firm, is investigating whether Elon Musk ("Musk") and other individuals with relevant knowledge, violated federal securities laws in connection with statements made concerning Musk's announced acquisition of Twitter, Inc. ("Twitter" or the "Company") (NYSE: TWTR).



On April 25, 2022, Twitter and its board of directors agreed to sell Twitter to Elon Musk for $44 billion.

On May 13, 2022, Elon Musk revealed that he has put the deal to acquire Twitter “on hold” attributing the move to uncertainty around the number of bots, spam and/or fake accounts on the platform, citing to a Reuters story from May 2, 2022 that referenced Twitter’s 10-Q filing in which the Company brought up the issue of fake accounts and their responsibility for fewer than 5% of Twitter’s monetizable daily active users. On this news, Twitter’s stock plunged nearly 10% to close at $40.72 per share.

On May 16, 2022, Bloomberg reported that, while speaking at a private event, Musk suggested that if the deal were to proceed it would have to come at a lower price. On this news, Twitter’s stock declined another 8.1%, to close at $37.39 per share.

Then, on May 17, 2022, Musk tweeted that the “deal cannot move forward” until Twitter’s CEO shows proof that fake/spam accounts represent less than 5% of Twitters daily active users.

