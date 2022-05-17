Popularity of Bio-Based MEG Materials is Anticipated to Offer an Opportunity; Monoethylene Glycol Market to Secure a CAGR Of 21.5% through 2032 - Fact.MR Study

United States, Rockville, MD, May 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The monoethylene glycol market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 21.5% during the projected period.



Monoethylene glycol use is reported to be strongly reliant on the country's economy. While Asia's economies are experiencing cyclical growth, demand for monoethylene glycol for applications such as polyester fibres and PET is expected to stay strong.

The growth in the packaging sector has driven the monoethylene glycol market during the past several years. This, together with urbanisation, changing consumer lifestyles, increased disposable income, and other factors, have a substantial influence on the monoethylene glycol market as well as the demand for monoethylene glycol.

The availability of crude oil and other feedstock, as well as volatility in raw material costs, is a significant obstacle to the expansion of the monoethylene glycol market. Concerns about the sustainability of monoethylene glycol are forcing some end-users to switch to alternatives that have better material performance than monoethylene glycol.

Over the forecast period, the increased adoption of bio-based monoethylene glycol is expected to provide opportunities in the monoethylene glycol market.

Browse in-depth TOC on “Monoethylene Glycol Manufacturers "

80 Tables and

96 Figures

170 Pages

Request Sample Report at:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=7340

The constant volatility of raw material costs is a key problem in the monoethylene glycol market. Crude oil prices have an indirect impact on ethylene pricing. The continued fluctuation of raw material costs is a hurdle for the monoethylene glycol market's growth since it affects demand and delays end-user expenditure.

Cost pressures, along with high raw material costs, are projected to lower product margins for monoethylene glycol market participants. This scenario has driven monoethylene glycol market participants to improve the efficiency and productivity of their operations in order to continue monoethylene glycol market development.

East Asia is reported to account for the lion's share of the monoethylene glycol market. Despite accounting for a colossal share of the regional monoethylene glycol market, China is a rapidly expanding ma monoethylene glycol market for PET films and polyester fibres.

South Asia, with its expanding economy, is one of the most profitable locations for monoethylene glycol makers. Monoethylene glycol manufacturers are mostly concentrated in the Middle East and Africa, with Saudi Arabia topping the list in terms of annual net exports.

To learn more about Monoethylene Glycol Demand, you can get in touch with our Analyst at

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=7340

KEY TAKEAWAYS:

The polyester fibre segment of the application sector in monoethylene glycol market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 5% through 2032.

segment of the application sector in is projected to expand at a CAGR of 5% through 2032. Textile sector of the end use industry segment in monoethylene glycol market , to develop with a 4.9% CAGR through 2032.

sector of the end use industry segment in , to develop with a 4.9% CAGR through 2032. The monoethylene glycol market in the United States is expected to reach US$ 22.1 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period.

in the is expected to reach US$ 22.1 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period. The UK monoethylene glycol market is anticipated to be worth US$ 2.9 Billion by 2032, with a CAGR of 3.6% through 2032.

is anticipated to be worth US$ 2.9 Billion by 2032, with a CAGR of 3.6% through 2032. South Korea is expected to reach a market size of US$ 2.5 Billion in monoethylene glycol by 2032; with a CAGR of 4.3% over the forecast period.

is expected to reach a of US$ 2.5 Billion in by 2032; with a CAGR of 4.3% over the forecast period. China is estimated to reach a market size of US$ 4.7 Billion in monoethylene glycol by 2032, with a CAGR of 4.8% over the forecast period.

is estimated to reach a of US$ 4.7 Billion in by 2032, with a CAGR of 4.8% over the forecast period. Japan's monoethylene glycol market is expected to be worth US$ 4.1 Billion by 2032, with a CAGR of 4.6% throughout the forecast period.





COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE:

Among the monoethylene glycol market participants identified across the value chain in the global monoethylene glycol market are Royal Dutch Shell plc, SABIC, Reliance Industries Ltd, Indian Oil Corporation Ltd, LyondellBasell Industries Holding B.V., Nouryon B.V., BASF SE, Johnson Matthey, Clariant AG, Huntsman Corporation, LG Chem Ltd., Mitsubishi Corporation, Mitsui Chemicals, Inc., Sasol Limited, and Shanghai Petrochemical.

Get Customization on this Sales of Monoethylene Glycol Report for Specific Research Solutions at

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=7340

RECENT DEVELOPMENT:

ExxonMobil and SABIC announced the successful launch of Gulf Coast Growth Ventures' world-class manufacturing plant in San Patricio County, Texas, in January 2022. A monoethylene glycol unit with an annual capacity of 1.1 million metric tonnes is part of the new facility's activities.

unit with an annual capacity of 1.1 million metric tonnes is part of the new facility's activities. SABIC announced the start-up of the Ethylene Glycol Plant – 3 at its manufacturing subsidiary, Jubail United Petrochemical Company (United), in November 2021, with an anticipated annual production capacity of 700,000 metric tonnes of monoethylene glycol.

Key Segments

By Application : Polyester Fiber PET Bottle PET Film Antifreeze Industrial

By End User : Textile Packaging Plastic Automotive and Transportation Other End User Industries

By Region : North America Latin America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East and Africa



To understand how our report can bring difference to your business strategy, Purchase a copy of this report at

https://www.factmr.com/checkout/73410

Check out more studies related to Chemical and Materials Industry, conducted by Fact.MR:

Why is Demand for Molded Plastics Likely to Rise Steadily Going Forward? - Increasing use of various kinds of polymers in different industries is opening the gates for the growth of the overall market. For instance, increasing automotive production and rising demand for safe and secure packaging from the consumer goods industry are likely to drive demand for molded plastics over the coming years.

How is Demand for Marine Lubricants Being Driven? - Growing tourism sector has driven rising demand for cruise ships, favoring product demand. Mounting investments by major market players and governments in the tourism industry will push demand growth of marine grease and oils.

Which Factors are Expected to Drive Demand for Phenolic Resins Over the Coming Years? - Trends followed by Fact.MR have revealed that the APAC region reached US$ 3.7 billion by the end of 2021 at a CAGR of 4.7%, and has exhibited the highest growth rate across the globe.

How is Butyric Acid Derivatives Market Growth Being Positively Impacted? - The population of the world has seen a substantial rise over the past few years and this has also led to a notable increase in demand for animal-based and animal-derived products across the globe, thereby driving consumption of feed sucrose as well.

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

Mahendra Singh

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

Email: sales@factmr.com

https://blog.factmr.com/

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583