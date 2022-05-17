Chef David Rosov of Palm Beach Personal Chefs to release new menus

PALM BEACH, Fla., May 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Palm Beach Personal Chefs company is excited to announce its new menus for all seasons. Among the menus is their Spring/Summer Menu. The menu will be available starting next week and includes a variety of dishes such as Grilled Mahi Mahi with Peach Salsa, Prosciutto-Wrapped Chicken Breast with Roasted Red Pepper Sauce, and Pineapple Upside Down Cake. Chef David Rosov, the company founder, says,



"We are really proud of this menu. We put a lot of thought into it, and I think we have something for everyone."

All items on the new menu are made from scratch using fresh, local ingredients whenever possible.

These menus are designed to reflect the current culinary trends while also incorporating some of the personal chefs' unique flavors and styles. Rosov added that,

"The team has been working hard on this new menu and is excited to share it with our clients. Our clients can look forward to enjoying these delicious dishes and many others shortly."

With the new menus, Palm Beach Personal Chefs company aims to capture more clients and cater to their diverse needs. With Florida being such an international city with so many different cultures living there day-in and out, it's essential to the company that everyone has access to quality food no matter what background or orientation they come from.

The second menu is a special holiday menu designed to provide a unique and memorable dining experience for clients during the Christmas season. Some of the highlights from the menu include an appetizer of seared scallops with bacon-wrapped dates and a fig balsamic reduction, the main course of slow-cooked prime rib with creamy horseradish sauce, and dessert options such as pumpkin pie cheesecake and gingerbread houses.

The third in this series is a Fall/Winter menu. The seasonal menu will include a variety of dishes, including appetizers, entrees, and desserts. Chef Rosov has been hard at work creating unique and delicious recipes for the upcoming season. Some of the highlights from the new menu include Butternut Squash Soup with Pesto, Pork Loin with Cranberry Apple Chutney, and Pumpkin Pie. Customers can view the full menu on the company's website.

Executive Chef David Rosov is the owner and founder of Palm Beach Personal Chefs in South Florida. He began his culinary training at the early age of 13, working in his parents' family-owned fine dining establishment. Rosov has constantly been exposed to the culinary world, as his grandfather owned a butcher shop. His parents instilled a love for all things exquisite, which he later developed into a taste for exotic cuisines. Rosov’s skills as a chef have taken him worldwide, and he now brings his wealth of experience to Palm Beach Personal Chefs.

Palm Beach Personal Chefs company offers many services, including providing the highest quality ingredients with exquisite pairings; creating personalized meal plans to fit clients' needs. The company provides one-on-one, custom-delivered meal plans, customized menus, gourmet food preparation for parties, menu development, planning, purchasing, estate management, and many other high-end services - with an emphasis on the highest quality of ingredients and exquisite pairings.