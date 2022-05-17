Porsche announces dates and location for next Rennsport Reunion

Atlanta, May 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The next Porsche Rennsport Reunion will be held at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca near Monterey, California, from September 28 to October 1 in 2023. This will be the seventh running of the Rennsport Reunion and marks the fourth time that the iconic California race circuit is the stage for a celebration of the motorsports heart of Porsche. Further information on themes and ticket sales will be announced in due course.



During the four-day event, fans of all ages will not only get to experience exciting racing action with vintage and contemporary Porsche race cars on track, but also be able to see many rare Porsche vehicles, enjoy new vehicle reveals, Esports, fan zones, and take part in opportunities to meet and interact with drivers as they share their exciting racing experiences. Rennsport Reunion will also offer a host of other off-track activities.



“California and Porsche are a dream pairing, and the Monterey Peninsula is an ideal spot to bring the two together for an unforgettable weekend with so much happening both on and off the track,” said Kjell Gruner, President and CEO of Porsche Cars North America Inc. “Rennsport Reunion is for everyone –we’re creating an experience that’s special, whether you’re or a long-time enthusiast or are new to Porsche and are learning about our cars for the first time. Rennsport Seven is going to be bigger and more exciting than ever and yet at its core it’s the people that sets it apart – all are welcome, and I can’t wait to share our plans in the coming months.”

