GlobalData Plc: Tesla Among the Most Prominent Players in the EV Market

LONDON, May 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Startups will present significant disruption thanks to fielding ‘clean sheet’ EV designs that do not have to compromise to factor in legacy strategies of repurposing existing ICE-powered platforms. The most prominent of these is Tesla, which was the largest EV producer in 2021, despite lacking the installed production capacity of many more established automakers. Tesla has become the yardstick in the sector thanks to offering the right product at exactly the right time, making it a key catalyst for the current renaissance in battery EVs.
The Electric Vehicles (EV) – Thematic Research Report offered by GlobalData Plc looks at the electric vehicles theme – principally, battery electric vehicles (BEVs). These models demand new technologies and components that were previously uncommon in vehicles, especially in the field of lithium-ion batteries, which are not a core competency for most traditional automakers.
EV Value Chain
- Batteries
- Semiconductors
- Auto components
- Assembly
- Charging
EV Technology Trends
- Speed of battery technology improvement
- Competing cathode chemistries
- Tesla’s rivals are closing in
- EV technology as a competitive advantage
- Threat from hydrogen fuel cells
- Improving battery management systems
- Battery swapping stations
- Battery price parity with combustion engines
- Battery pack rightsizing
EV Macroeconomic Trends
- Chip Shortage
- COVID-19
- Employment moving towards EVs and EV components
- Raw material supply
- Infrastructure expenditure
EV Regulatory Trends
- Agreements to ban sales of combustion-powered cars
- Drive to lower CO2 emissions
Key Players in the EV market
- Tesla
- BMW
- Daimler
- Ford
- Geely
- General Motors
- Hyundai
- Renault-Nissan
- Stellantis
- Volkswagen
EV Market Overview
|Number of EVs (Year – 2021)
|10.74 million
|Forecast Period
|2021-2025
|Value Chains
|Batteries, Semiconductors, Auto Components, Assembly, and Charging
|Technology Trends
|Speed of Battery Technology Improvement, Competing Cathode Chemistries, Tesla’s Rivals are Closing in, EV Technology as a Competitive Advantage, Threat from Hydrogen Fuel Cells, Improving Battery Management Systems, Battery Swapping Stations, Battery Price Parity with Combustion Engines, and Battery Pack Rightsizing
|Macroeconomic Trends
|Chip Shortage, COVID-19, Employment Moving Towards EVs and EV Components, Raw Material Supply, and Infrastructure Expenditure
|Regulatory Trends
|Agreements to Ban Sales of Combustion-Powered Cars and Drive to Lower CO2 Emissions
|Leading EV Companies
|Tesla, BMW, Daimler, Ford, Geely, General Motors, Hyundai, Renault-Nissan, Stellantis, and Volkswagen
FAQs
What was the global EV market size in 2021?
There were 10.74 million electrified vehicles (EVs) on the road globally by the end of 2021.
What are the different value chains in the EV market?
The value chains in the EV market can be divided into five segments: batteries, semiconductors, auto components, assembly, and charging.
What are the key EV technology market trends?
The key EV technology trends are speed of battery technology improvement, competing cathode chemistries, Tesla’s rivals are closing in, EV technology as a competitive advantage, threat from hydrogen fuel cells, improving battery management systems, battery swapping stations, battery price parity with combustion engines, and battery pack rightsizing.
What are the key EV macroeconomic market trends?
The key EV macroeconomic trends are chip shortage, COVID-19, employment moving towards EVs and EV components, raw material supply, and infrastructure expenditure.
What are the key EV regulatory market trends?
The key EV regulatory trends are agreements to ban sales of combustion-powered cars and drive to lower CO2 emissions.
Who are the key players in the EV market?
The key players in the EV market are Tesla, BMW, Daimler, Ford, Geely, General Motors, Hyundai, Renault-Nissan, Stellantis, and Volkswagen.
