The Context Network Expands Leadership Team

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa, May 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Context Network (Context), an agribusiness consulting firm, has expanded its leadership team, naming Kellie Gypin and Kris Pauna as new principals.

Context Chairman of the Board James Mann said, "Both Kellie and Kris are already driving change within Context. They bring incredible insights that have not only earned the trust and respect of their colleagues but have delighted our clients. Kellie leverages extensive experience leading large complex initiatives across multiple industries, and Kris combines his deep industry knowledge in seed and crop protection with a zeal for seeing new approaches. They are both strong additions to our leadership team who will help drive Context's growth across the agricultural, food, bioscience value chain."

Collectively, Gypin and Pauna have more than 40 years of impactful agribusiness experience. Gypin joined Context in 2012 and has led key business development and program initiatives. She is known for her ability to lead teams and balance strategic planning with tactical actions to achieve results. She has been instrumental in complex due diligence initiatives and leading key integration efforts following mergers and acquisitions.

Gypin said, "It's exciting to see Context evolve, keeping pace with accelerating technological innovation and the entry of new companies in the food and ag space. I look forward to building on the firm's three decades of deep industry support as we grow into the next iteration of who we are."

Prior to joining Context, Gypin worked for 17 years at MeadWestvaco, a Fortune 500 pulp and paper company and then at ArborGen, a leading provider of advanced genetics for the forest industry. She holds a Bachelor of Science degree in mathematics from the College of Charleston. In addition to her expertise in leading large-scale initiatives, Gypin provides depth in data management, product pipeline management, process development, and product/solution evaluation.

Pauna came to Context in 2017 as an expert on seed treatment, drawing on his experience in crop protection and seed with Syngenta. Shortly after joining Context, he took ownership on key project management initiatives, where he helped drive powerful results for clients, demonstrating his mettle in strategy development, marketing, finance, and operations. "The power of Context's network was apparent to me very early on," Pauna said. "We're able to uncover issues and identify solutions that give our clients a competitive advantage in the market because we walk in with real, grounded knowledge about their industries. I'm thrilled to be part of a team that's not only committed to doing what's best for our clients, but also finding unique ways to do that."

In addition to his background in the global seed treatment and global biologicals markets, Pauna brings know-how in brand management, market analysis, pricing, revenue modeling, financial modeling, and business valuation. He holds an MBA from the Carlson School of Management at the University of Minnesota and a Bachelor of Arts degree in business economics from Moorhead State University.

Founded more than 30 years ago, The Context Network is committed to advancing agriculture to be more productive, efficient, and sustainable.

