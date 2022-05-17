GlobalData Plc: Predictive Maintenance Strategies to Create a Greener Future for the Oil & Gas Industry

LONDON, May 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Older oil and gas facilities have been more at risk of unplanned downtime. These also may contribute to excess greenhouse emissions. Using predictive maintenance techniques, the performance of older equipment can be improved. The COVID-19 pandemic has also sensitized the oil and gas industry to the perils of shortages of skilled maintenance crew, especially in the case of equipment breakdowns in remote locations. Predictive maintenance can also help improve human resource allocation, thereby increasing productivity.



The Predictive Maintenance in the Oil and Gas Industry – Thematic Research Report offered by GlobalData Plc provides an overview of the predictive maintenance strategies in the oil & gas industry. It highlights the various industry, technology, and macroeconomic trends influencing the predictive maintenance theme. Moreover, it assesses the strategies and initiatives adopted by oil and gas companies to gain a competitive advantage in this theme.

Predictive Maintenance Technologies in the Oil and Gas Industry

Vibration Monitoring

Infrared Thermography

Lubricant Oil Analysis

Ultrasonic & Acoustic Emission Monitoring

Lubricant oil analysis or tribology is one of the most cost-effective and reliable techniques in condition monitoring and predictive maintenance that is prevalent in the oil and gas industry. In this technique, the lubricant oil is tested to detect the presence of particulates or contamination. Oil testing can help in determining its viscosity, pH rating, particle count, and the presence of water and solid contaminants, such as worn metal parts from equipment. The results of these tests are compared with predefined parameters to evaluate the equipment condition.

To know more about predictive maintenance technologies used in the oil & gas industry, download a free report sample

Oil & Gas Trends Impacting Predictive Maintenance Theme

Cost pressure

Streamlining maintenance activities

Aging infrastructure

Shortage of skilled workforce

COVID-19





Technology Trends Impacting Predictive Maintenance Theme

Digitization

Digital twin

Internet of Things

Combining multiple technologies

Data analytics

Augmented & virtual reality

Macroeconomic Trends Impacting Predictive Maintenance Theme

Environmental, social, governance (ESG)





For more insights on trends in the predictive maintenance market in the oil and gas industry, download a free report sample

Leading Companies Associated with the Predictive Maintenance Theme

ADNOC

BP

Chevron

Equinor

ExxonMobil

Petrobras

Repsol

Saudi Aramco

Shell

TotalEnergies SE

Aker Solutions

Baker Hughes-GE

Halliburton

National Oilwell Varco

Schlumberger

Weatherford International

To know more about the leading companies associated with predictive maintenance theme, download a free report sample

Predictive Maintenance Market Overview

Predictive Maintenance Technologies Vibration Monitoring, Infrared Thermography, Lubricant Oil Analysis, and Ultrasonic & Acoustic Emission Monitoring Key Oil & Gas Trends Cost Pressure, Streamlining Maintenance Activities, Aging Infrastructure, Shortage of Skilled Workforce, and COVID-19 Key Technology Trends Digitization, Digital Twin, Internet of Things, Combining Multiple Technologies, Data Analytics, and Augmented & Virtual Reality Key Macroeconomic Trends Environmental, social, governance (ESG) Leading Companies ADNOC, BP, Chevron, Equinor, ExxonMobil, Petrobras, Repsol, Saudi Aramco, Shell, TotalEnergies SE, Aker Solutions, Baker Hughes-GE, Halliburton, National Oilwell Varco, Schlumberger, and Weatherford International

Predictive Maintenance in the Oil and Gas Industry – Thematic Research Report Scope

Overview of the evolution of predictive maintenance as a theme and key technologies employed.

Review of the application of predictive maintenance strategies in the oil and gas industry.

Detailed analysis of the predictive maintenance value chain, its role within the oil and gas value chain, and corresponding participation of leading players.

Highlighting the various industry, technology, and macroeconomic trends influencing the predictive maintenance theme.

Assessment of the strategies and initiatives adopted by oil and gas companies to gain a competitive advantage in this theme.





Reasons to Buy

Identify the key industry, technology, and macroeconomic trends impacting the predictive maintenance theme.

Deployment of predictive maintenance strategies in the oil and gas industry.

Understand the predictive maintenance value chain and the key players in it.

Identify and benchmark key oil and gas players and oilfield services companies based on their competitive positioning in the predictive maintenance theme.

FAQs

What are the predictive maintenance technologies in the oil and gas industry?

The predictive maintenance technologies used in the oil and gas industry are vibration monitoring, infrared thermography, lubricant oil analysis, and ultrasonic & acoustic emission monitoring.

What are the key oil and gas trends impacting the predictive maintenance theme?

The key oil and gas trends impacting the predictive maintenance theme are cost pressure, streamlining maintenance activities, aging infrastructure, shortage of skilled workforce, and COVID-19.

What are the key technology trends impacting the predictive maintenance theme?

The key technology trends impacting the predictive maintenance theme are digitization, digital twin, internet of things, combining multiple technologies, data analytics, and augmented & virtual reality.

What are the key macroeconomic trends impacting the predictive maintenance theme?

The key macroeconomic trend impacting the predictive maintenance theme is environmental, social, and governance (ESG).

Which are the leading companies associated with the predictive maintenance theme?

The leading companies associated with the predictive maintenance theme are ADNOC, BP, Chevron, Equinor, ExxonMobil, Petrobras, Repsol, Saudi Aramco, Shell, TotalEnergies SE, Aker Solutions, Baker Hughes-GE, Halliburton, National Oilwell Varco, Schlumberger, and Weatherford International.

Related Reports

About us

GlobalData is a leading provider of data, analytics, and insights on the world's largest industries. In an increasingly fast-moving, complex, and uncertain world, it has never been harder for organizations and decision makers to predict and navigate the future. This is why GlobalData's mission is to help our clients to decode the future and profit from faster, more informed decisions. As a leading information services company, thousands of clients rely on GlobalData for trusted, timely, and actionable intelligence. Our solutions are designed to provide a daily edge to professionals within corporations, financial institutions, professional services, and government agencies.

Media Contacts

GlobalData

Mark Jephcott

Head of PR EMEA

mark.jephcott@globaldata.com

cc: pr@globaldata.com

+44 (0)207 936 6400