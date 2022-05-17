AS LHV Group received approval from the Estonian FSA to operate as a financial holding company

English Estonian

The management board of the Estonian Financial Supervision and Resolution Authority decided to approve AS LHV Group as a parent company operating as a financial holding company.



LHV Group is a holding company whose subsidiaries include a credit institution, an asset management company and a non-life insurance company. In addition, LHV Group is establishing a new bank in the United Kingdom. The need to apply for approval arose from the amendment to the Credit Institutions Act and the granting of the approval does not entail any changes in the activities or management of LHV Group nor its subsidiaries. The Estonian FSA has also previously exercised supervision over LHV Group on a consolidated basis.





