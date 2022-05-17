GlobalData Plc: Asia-Pacific to Dominate Rooftop Solar PV Market by 2030

LONDON, May 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The cumulative solar PV rooftop capacity is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 12% during the forecast period. Solar PV is one of the fastest-growing sources of energy globally. The increasing need to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, the growing demand for power, and the need for energy independence and security are some of the major factors that accelerated the adoption of rooftop solar PV.



The Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Market Research Report offered by GlobalData Plc provides market size and market segmentation globally as well for each of the key countries. It gives insights on key growth drivers and challenges at a country level, historic and forecast data for cumulative installed rooftop solar PV capacity and annual additions, major active and upcoming rooftop solar PV plants in each country, major tenders and contracts, and brief information about the major manufacturers in the country.

Rooftop Solar PV Market Outlook

For more insights, download a free sample report

Rooftop Solar PV Market Segmentation by Installation Type

Residential

Commercial

Industrial





To know more about key rooftop solar PV installation types, download a free sample report

Rooftop Solar PV Market Segmentation by Region

Asia- Pacific excl China

China

North America and South America

Europe

MEA





A huge number of installations in Japan, China, India, and Vietnam led to Asia-Pacific increasing its share to over half of the rooftop solar PV cumulative capacity in 2020. Asia-Pacific will continue to dominate the market by 2030.

Rooftop Solar PV Market Segmentation by Countries

Australia

Belgium

China

France

Germany

India

Italy

Japan

Netherlands

The UK

The US

Vietnam

Australia boasts the largest solar PV per capita in the world. The growth in the rooftop solar PV market in the country was aided by state-level FiT programs. After the end of FiTs in several states, the primary support scheme for solar PV was RET’s small-scale certificates (STCs) and large-scale certificates (LGCs).

For more regional and country-level insights into the rooftop solar PV market, download a free sample report

Leading Rooftop Solar PV Market Players

SOLTECH NV

Evocells

Tindo Solar

LONGi Solar

JinkoSolar

JA Solar

Trina Solar

Risen Energy

Hanergy

Suntech Power Holdings

To know more about leading rooftop solar PV companies, download a free sample report

Rooftop Solar PV Market Overview

Market Size (Year – 2020) $64.3 billion Growth Rate CAGR of >12% from 2021-2030 Forecast Period 2021-2030 Key Installation Types Residential, Commercial, and Industrial Key Regions Asia-Pacific ex-China, China, North America and South America, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa Key Countries Australia, Belgium, China, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Netherlands, the UK, the US, and Vietnam Leading Players SOLTECH NV, Evocells, Tindo Solar, LONGi Solar, JinkoSolar, JA Solar, Trina Solar, Risen Energy, Hanergy, and Suntech Power Holdings

Reasons to Buy

Facilitate decision-making by providing historical and forecast data in the rooftop solar PV market.

Develop business strategies by understanding the drivers and challenges of the market.

Position yourself to gain the maximum advantage of the industry’s growth potential.

Maximize potential in the growth of the rooftop solar PV market.

Identify key partners, geographies, and business-development avenues.

Respond to business structure, strategy, and prospects.

FAQs

What was the rooftop solar PV market size in 2020?

The rooftop solar PV market size was valued at $64.3 billion in 2020.

What is the rooftop solar PV market growth rate?

The cumulative solar PV rooftop capacity is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 12% during the forecast period.

What are the key installation types in the rooftop solar PV market?

The key types of rooftop solar PV installation are residential, commercial, and industrial.

Which are the key regions in the rooftop solar PV market?

The key regions in the rooftop solar PV market are Asia-Pacific ex-China, China, North America and South America, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa.

Which are the key countries in the rooftop solar PV market?

The key countries in the rooftop solar PV market are Australia, Belgium, China, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Netherlands, the UK, the US, and Vietnam.

Who are the key players in the rooftop solar PV market?

The key players in the rooftop solar PV market are SOLTECH NV, Evocells, Tindo Solar, LONGi Solar, JinkoSolar, JA Solar, Trina Solar, Risen Energy, Hanergy, and Suntech Power Holdings.

Related Reports

Turkey Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Market Size and Trends by Installed Capacity, Generation and Technology, Regulations, Power Plants, Key Players and Forecast, 2022-2035 – Click Here

Brazil Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Market Size and Trends by Installed Capacity, Generation and Technology, Regulations, Power Plants, Key Players and Forecast, 2022-2035 – Click Here

Taiwan Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Analysis Market Size and Trends by Installed Capacity, Generation and Technology, Regulations, Power Plants, Key Players and Forecast, 2022-2035 – Click Here

United Kingdom (UK) Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Market Size and Trends by Installed Capacity, Generation and Technology, Regulations, Power Plants, Key Players and Forecast, 2022-2035 – Click Here

Italy Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Analysis Market Size and Trends by Installed Capacity, Generation and Technology, Regulations, Power Plants, Key Players and Forecast, 2022-2035 – Click Here





About us

GlobalData is a leading provider of data, analytics, and insights on the world's largest industries. In an increasingly fast-moving, complex, and uncertain world, it has never been harder for organizations and decision makers to predict and navigate the future. This is why GlobalData's mission is to help our clients to decode the future and profit from faster, more informed decisions. As a leading information services company, thousands of clients rely on GlobalData for trusted, timely, and actionable intelligence. Our solutions are designed to provide a daily edge to professionals within corporations, financial institutions, professional services, and government agencies.

Media Contacts

GlobalData

Mark Jephcott

Head of PR EMEA

mark.jephcott@globaldata.com

cc: pr@globaldata.com

+44 (0)207 936 6400