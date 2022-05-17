Cosmetic Droppers Market to Reach USD 134.7 Mn by 2032 | Cosmetic Droppers Industry Trends, Demand, Share Analysis

NEWARK, Del, May 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The cosmetic droppers are a packaging solution used to dispense off or apply a variety of cosmetic products. These cosmetic droppers are made from plastic or glass material. The cosmetic droppers help to dispense off or apply the specific amount of dose.



Based on the requirement of various applications, the cosmetic droppers are available in different capacities such as upto 2 ml, 3 ml – 6 ml, 7 ml – 10 ml, and above 10 ml. These cosmetic droppers come up with glossy, matt finish and attractive glass and plastic containers, which adds an aesthetic packaging outlook to the cosmetic droppers.

The current and future demand & sales outlook for cosmetic droppers seems magnificent and promising owing to its availability in a variety of specifications and high level of customization as per the industry needs.

List of Key Players Covered in Cosmetic Droppers Market are:

Virospack SL

LUMSON S.p.A.

Comar LLC

FusionPKG

Quadpack

HCP Packaging

DWK Life Science Ltd.

Taiwan K. K. Corp

Carow Packaging, Inc.

Paramark Corporation

RTN Applicator Company LLC

Adelphi Healthcare Packaging

SONE Products Ltd.

FH Packaging

Hangzhou Lecos Packaging Co. Ltd





Key Takeaways from Cosmetic Droppers Market

The glass cosmetic droppers segment is projected to expand at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period, holding around 3/5 th portion of the global cosmetic dropper’s market by the end of 2032.

during the forecast period, holding around 3/5 portion of the global cosmetic dropper’s market by the end of 2032. By capacity, the 3 ml – 6 ml segment is anticipated to remain the most lucrative segment, creating an incremental opportunity of US$ 18.2 Mn.

The hair care segment is projected to expand 1.5x the current market value during 2022-2032.

the current market value during 2022-2032. Europe, North America, and East Asia regions are forecast to hold 65-70% of the market value share by the end of the next ten years.

“Product level innovations by the cosmetic droppers manufacturers focusing towards sustainability & innovation is anticipated to create growth opportunities for the cosmetic droppers market.” –says an FMI analyst.

Cosmetic Dropper Market Landscape

Virospack SL, Quadpack,, Yonwoo Co. Ltd, FusionPKG, Lumson S.p.A, PUMTECH Korea Co. Ltd, HCP Packaging, DWK Life Sciences Ltd, and Comar LLC are the key players operating in the cosmetic droppers market. Furthermore, Taiwan K. K. Corp, Adelphi Healthcare Packaging, FH Packaging, Carow Packaging, Inc, Paramark Corporation, and SONE Products Ltd. are also noticeable players in the cosmetic droppers market. The Tier 1 players in the market hold 20-25% of the global cosmetic droppers market.

Cosmetic Dropper Market Report

Future Market Insights, in its new report, offers an unbiased analysis of the global cosmetic droppers market, analyzing historical demand from 2015-2021 and forecast statistics for 2022-2032. The study reveals market growth projections on the cosmetic droppers based on the material (plastic cosmetic droppers & glass cosmetic droppers), capacity (up to 2 ml, 3 ml - 6 ml, 7 ml - 10 ml, above 10 ml), and application (hair care, skincare, makeup, nail care) across seven regions.

