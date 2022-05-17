Canadian ESG company launches $250,000 student scholarship program

OTTAWA, May 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Climate anxiety amongst youth is at an all-time high. A recent survey of 10,000 youth (aged 16-25) revealed that 75% think their future is frightening when asked about climate change. In response, Canada’s Forest Trust has doubled down on its engagement with youth across Canada with a $250,000 Scholarship Program and the launch of its School Smart Forest program .



Kickstarting the $250,000 Scholarship Program is a nationwide call-out to students to create a 30-second TikTok-inspired video answering the question: Why a Forest and Not a Tree?

Applications open May 17 and end June 7, 2022. Students are invited to submit as individuals or groups and encouraged to involve their friends, teachers, family members and communities in an innovative, scroll-stopping video.

Chair of CFT’s Education Advisory Board and former Chair of The Canadian Accredited Independent Schools (CAIS), Tam Matthews, expressed, “These initiatives provide a meaningful way for youth across Canada to pursue an education and engage in activities that will help foster a generation of climate-active leaders and decision-makers.”

Dubbed “From Fructose to Forest,” CFT’s School Smart Forest program offers the opportunity to positively impact the climate and empower youth leadership, raise funds for school initiatives while building and protecting forests across Canada - at zero cost. Students' path to taking climate action in Canada is changing and CFT's programs are powering that change.

