GlobalData Plc: Soldier Modernization – A Critical Theme for the Defense Industry

LONDON, May 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Considering the growing concerns over armed conflict between peer-level adversaries in an increasingly networked and unconventional battlespace, militaries worldwide are increasingly focusing on enhancing the operational efficiency of the individual soldier. Due to the proliferation of previously niche technological capabilities such as commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) drones and night vision goggles (NVGs), combat zones and the diminishing technological gap between major geopolitical adversaries, commanders at both the tactical and strategic levels have placed greater emphasis on enhancing the capabilities of the individual soldier within the context of multi-domain operations (MDO). Key players in the soldier modernization market possess a range of different technical specializations, including firearms, clothing & PPE, ISR systems, C4I systems, and power management solutions, among others.



The Soldier Modernization – Thematic Research Report offered by GlobalData Plc provides an overview of the soldier modernization market, outlines advances in technology and key programs, and provides insight into current procurement and research trends.

Soldier Modernization Value Chain

Clothing & Personal Protective Equipment

Firearms & Weapons Systems

C4I Systems

Soldier ISR

Unmanned Systems

Energy Supply & Management Systems

One of the primary value chains in the field of soldier modernization revolves around the provision of clothing and personal protective equipment that is designed to enhance survivability and agility. In recent years, certain products and technologies have contributed to situational awareness and sustainability as well. Soldier survivability is heavily dependent on signature management, protection from physical injuries, and protection from environmental factors during military operations. Signature management is achieved through a combination of visible light and IR spectrum camouflage, allowing soldiers to prevent their silhouettes and body heat from being detected by hostile forces or thermal imaging systems.

Technology Trends Impacting the Soldier Modernization Theme

Modularity

Artificial intelligence (AI)

Wearable devices & augmented reality (AR)

Unmanned systems

Internet of Things

Collateral damage reduction

Macroeconomic Trends Impacting the Soldier Modernization Theme

Defense budgets

COVID-19

Common procurement and R&D cost-sharing

Interoperability

Regulatory Trends Impacting the Soldier Modernization Theme

Common standards

Defense industry consolidation

Defense organizations coordination

Dual-use technology and materials

Leading Companies Associated with the Soldier Modernization Theme

AeroVironment

Aimpoint

Avon Protection

BAE Systems

Barrett

Beretta

Bren-Tronics

Colt

Crye Precision

Elbit Systems

FLIR Systems (Teledyne FLIR)

FN Herstal

Soldier Modernization Market Overview

Key Value Chains Clothing & Personal Protective Equipment, Firearms & Weapons Systems, C4I Systems, Soldier ISR, Unmanned Systems, and Energy Supply & Management Systems Key Technology Trends Modularity, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Wearable devices & Augmented Reality (AR), Unmanned Systems, Internet of Things, and Collateral Damage Reduction Key Macroeconomic Trends Defense Budgets, COVID-19, Common Procurement and R&D Cost-Sharing, and Interoperability Key Regulatory Trends Common Standards, Defense Industry Consolidation, Defense Organizations Coordination, and Dual-use Technology & Materials Leading Companies AeroVironment, Aimpoint, Avon Protection, BAE Systems, Barrett, Beretta, Bren-Tronics, Colt, Crye Precision, Elbit Systems, FLIR Systems (Teledyne FLIR), and FN Herstal

FAQs

What are the key value chains in the soldier modernization market?

The key value chains in the soldier modernization market are clothing & personal protective equipment, firearms & weapons systems, C4I systems, soldier ISR, unmanned systems, and energy supply & management systems.

What are the key technology trends impacting the soldier modernization theme?

The key technology trends impacting the soldier modernization theme are modularity, artificial intelligence (AI), wearable devices & augmented reality (AR), unmanned systems, internet of things, and collateral damage reduction.

What are the key macroeconomic trends impacting the soldier modernization theme?

The key macroeconomic trends impacting the soldier modernization theme are defense budgets, covid-19, common procurement and R&D cost-sharing, and interoperability.

What are the key regulatory trends impacting the soldier modernization theme?

The key regulatory trends impacting the soldier modernization theme are common standards, defense industry consolidation, defense organizations coordination, and dual-use technology & materials.

Which are the key companies associated with the soldier modernization theme?

The key companies associated with the soldier modernization theme are AeroVironment, Aimpoint, Avon Protection, BAE Systems, Barrett, Beretta, Bren-Tronics, Colt, Crye Precision, Elbit Systems, FLIR Systems (Teledyne FLIR), and FN Herstal.

