Insights on Global Graphene Market Size & Share to Hit USD 1371.9 Million and Rise at a CAGR of 16.25% By 2028 | Graphene Industry Trends, Value, Demand, Analysis & Forecast Report by Facts & Factors

New York, May 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors has published a new research report titled “Graphene Market By Type (Bulk Graphene, Monolayer Graphene), By Application (Composites, Paints, Coatings & Inks, Energy Storage & Harvesting, Electronics, Catalyst, Tires, Others), By End-use Industry (Automotive & Transportation, Aerospace, Electronics, Military & Defense, Others), and By Region - Global Insights, Growth, Size, Comparative Analysis, Trends and Forecast 2022 – 2028” in its research database.

"According to the latest research study, the demand of global Graphene Market size & share was valued at USD 572.90 Million in 2021 and is predicted to increase at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 16.25% to USD 1371.9 Million by 2028."

What is Graphene? How big is the Graphene Industry?

Market Overview:

During the projected period, rising product demand in application industries such as electronics, biomedical technologies, energy storage, composites & coatings, and water & wastewater treatment is expected to drive market growth. The ability of graphene to boost the charge rate and energy capacity of current rechargeable batteries has been demonstrated. Furthermore, the rising popularity of graphene because of its excellent properties is expected to drive market expansion throughout the forecast period.

Besides, the cost-effective price of graphene products and the scarcity of trained employees in the industry are one of the primary challenges over the upcoming years. The rise in global chemical demand is expected to boost graphene demand and, as a result, enhance the global graphene sector over the upcoming years.

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2021 USD 572.90 Million Projected Market Size in 2028 USD 1371.9 Million CAGR Growth Rate 16.25% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast Years 2022-2028 Key Market Players Angstrom Materials Inc., ACS Material LLC, BGT Materials Ltd., CVD Equipment Corp., Direct Plus Spa, Graford Inc., Graphene Nanohm, Nano Xplore Inc., G6 Materials Corp., Thomas Swan & Co. Ltd., 2D Carbon Graphene Material Co. Ltd., Hay dale Graphene Industries plc, Applied Graphene Materials (AGM), and Others Key Segment By Type, Application, End-use Industry, and Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs.

Global Graphene Market: Dynamics

The rise in various industries, such as automotive, transportation, and aerospace, increases market size and growth during the forecast period. On the other hand, the poisonous nature of graphene and the risk involved in the graphene manufacturing process, are predicted to hamper the global graphene market growth over the forecast period. Furthermore, large-scale graphene production by using renewable sources, in particular, the use of value-added chemicals and continuous R&D activities are expected to give the manufacturing enormous opportunities for growth.

Graphene Market: COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The global market for graphene is highly competitive as a result of the presence of a diverse range of small and major competitors. This deadly virus has caused havoc all across the world, but especially in Europe and North America. In an effort to stop the virus from spreading further and farther, firms all around the world have ceased operations and shut down their production facilities. In addition, the electronic industry was significantly damaged during the covid-19 outbreak and endured major delays as a result of global lockdown restrictions and disruptions.

A considerable reduction was experienced in the electronic industry as a direct result of the logistics bottleneck, which caused manufacturing to be halted. The manufacturing process was slowed down since both the labour force and the raw materials were unavailable. In addition, some electronic companies had to temporarily suspend production in Covid-19 because the supply chain was affected and there were difficulties with the distribution channel. The global market for graphene may be segmented into four different submarkets: end-users, applications, types, and regions.

Graphene Market: Segmentation Analysis

In terms of Application, in 2021, The Electronic segment accounted for the maximum revenue share in the market and is projected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. The electronic industry is one of the biggest end-users of the graphene market which is used in various applications such as batteries unbreakable touchscreens, transistors, and supercharged batteries. Furthermore, continuous R&D activities around the globe and large-scale graphene production by using renewable sources, in particular the use of value-added chemicals, are expected to give the industry enormous opportunities for growth.

In terms of type, in 2021, the monolayer graphene type holds the largest share in the global graphene market. Monolayer graphene has a wide range of uses in a variety of industries. Monolayer graphene has a variety of uses, including quantum computers, pressure sensors, touch sensors, transistors, nano telemechanical systems (NEMS), optoelectronics, aerospace components, and electrical components. The increasing demand for these applications is expected to boost the monolayer graphene market during the forecast period.

Graphene Market By Type (Bulk Graphene, Monolayer Graphene), By Application (Composites, Paints, Coatings & Inks, Energy Storage & Harvesting, Electronics, Catalyst, Tires, Others), By End-use Industry (Automotive & Transportation, Aerospace, Electronics, Military & Defense, Others), and By Region



Competitive Landscape

The report contains qualitative and quantitative research on the global Graphene Market, as well as detailed insights and development strategies employed by the leading competitors. The report also provides an in-depth analysis of the market's main competitors, as well as information on their competitiveness. The research also identifies and analyses important business strategies used by these main market players, such as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), affiliations, collaborations, and contracts. The study examines, among other things, each company's global presence, competitors, service offers, and standards.

Some of the main competitors dominating the global graphene market include -

Angstrom Materials, Inc.

ACS Material, LLC

BGT Materials Ltd.

CVD Equipment Corp.

Direct Plus Spa

Graford Inc.

Graphene Nanohm

Nano Xplore, Inc.

G6 Materials Corp.

Thomas Swan & Co. Ltd.

2D Carbon Graphene Material Co., Ltd.

Hay dale Graphene Industries plc

Applied Graphene Materials (AGM)

Key Insights from Primary Research:

As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Graphene market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of around 16.25% over the forecast timeframe.

In term of revenue, The Graphene market was valued at around USD 572.90 million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 1371.9 million, by 2028.

Based on Applications, the electronic category holds a significant share in the market during the forecast period.

Based on End Users, the Aerospace and Defense has the biggest market share due to its use in flights, helicopters, and spaceships.

On the basis of region, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to dominate the graphene market.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Graphene industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Graphene Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Graphene Industry?

What segments does the Graphene Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Graphene Market sample report and company profiles?

Regional Analysis:

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to dominate the Graphene market. Major factors driving market expansion in this region include the availability of a high number of electric batteries, electronics components, and automobiles. The electronic and automotive industries are the primary users of graphene. For the development of graphene products, these companies are focusing on R&D operations in conjunction with various research organizations and universities.

Furthermore, China and India's dominance in graphite manufacturing is a crucial driver driving the graphene market in the region's expansion. Furthermore, the region's burgeoning industrial sector is expected to propel market expansion in the Asia Pacific.

The global graphene market is segmented as follows:

By Type

Bulk Graphene

Monolayer Graphene

By Application

Composites

Paints, Coatings, and Inks

Energy Storage & Harvesting

Electronics

Catalyst

Tires

Others

By End-use Industry

Automotive & Transportation

Aerospace

Electronics

Military & Défense

Others

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



