First Responders Children's Foundation Appeals to First Responders to Apply to the Foundation's Free Programs, Grants and Scholarships

NEW YORK, May 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Responders Children's Foundation, the national nonprofit founded 21-years ago in the aftermath of 9/11, is appealing to first responders across the country to apply to the Foundation's programs, grants and scholarships, including the Foundation's new Resiliency Program that provides mental and behavioral health support for children of first responders. Through its national footprint, the Foundation serves first responder families in every state. It recognizes a greater need now more than ever to support the first responder community. The appeal comes at a time when the country pays tribute to first responders during National Police Week and National EMS Week, which both run from May 15 through May 21.



The First Responders Children's Foundation Resiliency Program will protect and strengthen the mental resiliency of the children whose first responder parents safeguard communities across the nation. The program provides expert, confidential therapy—at no cost to families—to help first responders' children manage, process and deal with a range of emotional challenges specific to their unique needs. The Responders Children's Foundation Resiliency Program launched on May 16, 2022, during National Mental Health Awareness Month, and will initially support first responders' children in five states, including California, Florida, New York, Tennessee and Texas.

First Responders Children's Foundation provides first responder families with financial assistance grants, bereavement grants, college scholarships, toys during the holidays and mental health support for children of first responders. The Foundation defines first responders as police officers, firefighters, emergency medical technicians/paramedics, emergency and ICU medical staff, and 911 dispatchers.

First Responders can learn more and apply to programs by visiting 1stRCF.org.

First Responders Children's Foundation is actively raising additional funding to help further expand the Foundation's support to first responder families throughout the United States and Territories. The Foundation asks companies and individual donors to donate and make a difference in a child's life.

About First Responders Children's Foundation

First Responders Children's Foundation provides financial support to children who have lost a parent in the line of duty as well as families enduring significant financial hardship due to tragic circumstances. First Responders Children's Foundation also supports, promotes, and facilitates educational activities and programs created and operated by first responder organizations whose purpose is to benefit children or the community at large. More information about First Responders Children's Foundation is available at www.1stRCF.org. Follow First Responders Children's Foundation on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram @1stRCF

Press Contact:

For First Responders Children’s Foundation:

Joanna Black

+1 (646) 912-2681

Joanna@1stRCF.org