CAMP SOUTHERN GROUND’S NEURODIVERSITY CAMPAIGN SUPPORTS INCLUSION BY CELEBRATING DIFFERENT

Atlanta, Georgia, May 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This April, Camp Southern Ground celebrated “What Different Can Do,” an awareness campaign to flip the perception of “different” on its head. Recognizing the impact being considered "different" and sidelined, marginalized, isolated, or bullied can have on a child's self-esteem, confidence, and mental health, “What Different Can Do” celebrates differences, supports inclusion and raises funds to help send over 700 children to summer camp.

Camp Southern Ground, founded by GRAMMY Award-winning artist Zac Brown, was built from the ground up to be fully inclusive. One of the first residential programs in the country to be accredited by the National Inclusion Project, Camp Southern Ground’s model includes sensory-inclusive facilities design, individualized accommodation plans, and a program that utilizes universal design principles to ensure all campers can be included in every activity.

Through the experience of summer camp, Camp Southern Ground brings together children of different backgrounds and abilities and celebrates every child as unique, providing them with the encouragement, confidence and tools that allow them to see themselves and others through a new lens – one that recognizes differences as assets and, ultimately, changes the world for the better.

“From the beginning, our goal has been to provide a safe and healthy environment where children have an opportunity to grow with, learn from, and connect to children who may be different from them. That kind of inclusion changes you. It teaches children empathy, gives them an understanding of differences, and encourages them to celebrate their own strengths to create a positive ripple effect for life.” – Camp Southern Ground CEO Mike Dobbs



Sponsored by Wilmington Trust, Lovesac, and Dick’s Sporting Goods, “What Different Can Do” featured a month of inspiring stories of hope, as well as informational resources for parents and engaging activities for kids of all ages – all available at campsouthernground.org/whatdifferentcando.

While April is over, we are committed to celebrating differences and supporting inclusion year-round. Visit campsouthernground.org to learn more or donate today to support inclusion and help give more kids the life-changing experience of summer camp.

About Camp Southern Ground

In 2011, with the belief his musical talent was given for the purpose of putting more good into the world, Zac Brown purchased 400 acres of pastoral land in Fayetteville, Georgia, about 30 miles south of Atlanta, and built Camp Southern Ground, a world-class facility dedicated to serving youth and veterans.

During summer months, Camp Southern Ground is an inclusive, residential camp serving kids from varied socioeconomic backgrounds, races and religions. Children with autism spectrum disorder, learning and attention issues and social or emotional challenges come together with typically developing children and children of military servicemembers to participate in programs that challenge, educate, and inspire.

For the remainder of the year, Camp Southern Ground’s two veteran programs, Warrior Week and Warrior PATHH, help veterans find community, direction, purpose and support during—and even long after—their transition back to civilian life. Both programs, provided at no cost to participants, start with a high-intensity week at Camp Southern Ground. For more information, please visit CampSouthernGround.org.

