English French

COFACE SA: Combined Shareholders’ Meeting of May 17, 2022 approved all the proposed resolutions

Paris, 17 May 2022 – 17.45

The Combined Shareholders’ General Meeting of COFACE SA was held on May 17, 2022 at the company’s headquarters in Bois Colombes, and it was chaired by Mr. Bernardo Sanchez Incera, Chairman of the Board of Directors.

All the proposed resolutions were adopted by COFACE SA’s shareholders, including the payment of a dividend of €1.50 per share for the 2021 financial year with the coupon date set at May 20, 2022, and the payment date at May 24, 2022.

All documents related to this meeting are available on COFACE SA institutional website (www.coface.com) and more precisely under "Investors/General Assembly".

The resolution voting results are on line at: http://www.coface.com/Investors/General-Assembly

CONTACTS

ANALYSTS / INVESTORS

Thomas JACQUET: +33 1 49 02 12 58 – thomas.jacquet@coface.com

Benoît CHASTEL: +33 1 49 02 22 28 – benoit.chastel@coface.com

MEDIA RELATIONS

Saphia GAOUAOUI: +33 1 49 02 14 91 – saphia.gaouaoui@coface.com

Corentin HENRY: +33 1 49 02 23 94 - corentin.henry@coface.com

FINANCIAL CALENDAR 2021/2022

(subject to change)

H1-2022 results: 28 July 2022 (after market close)

9M-2022 results: 27 October 2022 (after market close

FINANCIAL INFORMATION

This press release, as well as COFACE SA’s integral regulatory information, can be found on the Group’s website:

http://www.coface.com/Investors

For regulated information on Alternative Performance Measures (APM), please refer to our Interim Financial Report for S1-2021 and our 2021 Universal Registration Document (see part 3.7 “Key financial performance indicators”)





COFACE: FOR TRADE

With more than 75 years of experience and the most extensive international network, Coface is a leader in trade credit insurance and adjacent specialty services, including Factoring, Single Risk insurance, Bonding and Information services. Coface’s experts work to the beat of the global economy, helping ~50,000 clients build successful, growing, and dynamic businesses across the world. Coface helps companies in their credit decisions. The Group's services and solutions strengthen their ability to sell by protecting them against the risks of non-payment in their domestic and export markets. In 2021, Coface employed ~4,538 people and registered a turnover of €1.57 billion.



www.coface.com









COFACE SA is quoted in Compartment A of Euronext Paris

Code ISIN: FR0010667147 / Mnémonique : COFA





DISCLAIMER - Certain declarations featured in this press release may contain forecasts that notably relate to future events, trends, projects or targets. By nature, these forecasts include identified or unidentified risks and uncertainties, and may be affected by many factors likely to give rise to a significant discrepancy between the real results and those stated in these declarations. Please refer to chapter 5 “Main risk factors and their management within the Group” of the Coface Group's 2021 Universal Registration Document filed with AMF on 6 April 2022 under the number D.22-0244 in order to obtain a description of certain major factors, risks and uncertainties likely to influence the Coface Group's businesses. The Coface Group disclaims any intention or obligation to publish an update of these forecasts, or provide new information on future events or any other circumstance.

Attachment