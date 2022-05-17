Rubrik Launches Rubrik Security Cloud to Secure Data, Wherever it Lives, Across Enterprise, Cloud, and SaaS

SAN DIEGO, May 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rubrik, the Zero Trust Data Security™ Company, today announced Rubrik Security Cloud to secure customers’ data, wherever it lives, across enterprise, cloud, and SaaS.



Ransomware is on the rise and cyberattacks are getting more sophisticated. Despite investments in infrastructure security tools, cybercriminals are still getting through to the data. And when they take the data down, they take down the entire business. It’s time for a new approach. The next frontier in cybersecurity pairs the investments in infrastructure security with data security giving companies security from the point of data.

Rubrik is a pioneer in data security and the Rubrik Security Cloud delivers three unique capabilities:

Data Resilience: Safeguards data by providing immutable, logically air-gapped data protection with multi-factor authentication-based access control.

Safeguards data by providing immutable, logically air-gapped data protection with multi-factor authentication-based access control. Data Observability: Continuously monitors risks and investigates threats to data including Ransomware Monitoring and Investigation powered by machine learning to detect data anomalies, encryptions, deletions, and modifications; Sensitive Data Monitoring to find and classify the most sensitive data, and assess exfiltration risk; and Threat Monitoring and Hunting to identify indicators of compromise and find the last known clean copy of data.

Continuously monitors risks and investigates threats to data including Ransomware Monitoring and Investigation powered by machine learning to detect data anomalies, encryptions, deletions, and modifications; Sensitive Data Monitoring to find and classify the most sensitive data, and assess exfiltration risk; and Threat Monitoring and Hunting to identify indicators of compromise and find the last known clean copy of data. Data Recovery: Quickly contains threats and recovers data, whether it’s a file, application data or a mass recovery for the entire organization. Rubrik’s new Threat Containment capability quarantines malware and restricts user access to infected data to support safer recovery.



As organizations continue to struggle with cyberattacks that compromise data, Rubrik also launched the Data Security Command Center to easily assess whether data is safe and capable of being recovered from a cyberattack. Now, customers can see which data is at risk and get recommendations to make their data more secure.

“Every company in the world is vulnerable as cybercriminals get more savvy every day,” said Bipul Sinha, Rubrik CEO and co-founder. “With Rubrik Security Cloud, we are strengthening customers' defenses so they can secure their business across enterprise, cloud, and SaaS workloads. Our data security platform enables our customers to defend their data, recover quickly, and prevail in this new cyber landscape.”

“INTEGRIS Health is proud to be the largest not-for-profit health care system in Oklahoma, with eighteen hospitals in our network and more than a million patients that rely on us every year for their health care needs. With the expansive network we support, it’s paramount that our data is resilient, and we maintain a strong data security posture to keep our hospital moving. As a CIO, I believe Rubrik is an important service and helps us provide excellent patient care. As a Rubrik customer, we’re thrilled to see the continued innovation with Rubrik Security Cloud and the company’s ongoing focus on keeping customer data safe and making it easy to recover in the face of cyber-attacks, like ransomware,” said Bill Hudson, CIO of INTEGRIS Health.

"NJ TRANSIT delivered more than a quarter of a billion annual passenger trips before the pandemic and is responsible for our riders’ safety, mobility, and livelihoods every day. It’s imperative that nothing interrupts our business, so we’ve prioritized a strong data security strategy in partnership with Rubrik. We’re committed to the ongoing and necessary work that gives our data resilience and helps us reduce our risk as we face ever evolving, and inevitable, cyber threats,” said Rafi Khan, CISO of NJ TRANSIT.

Research and Development Fuels Additional Capabilities

As part of Data Observability , Sensitive Data Discovery for Microsoft 365 discovers and classifies sensitive data within Microsoft 365 to better assess risk and help maintain compliance with regulations.

These latest integrations build on the joint collaboration between Rubrik and Microsoft. Last year, Rubrik Cloud Vault built on Microsoft Azure was launched to help customers better defend against cyberattacks using a fully managed, secure and isolated cloud vault service. Since launch, Rubrik has seen strong demand for Rubrik Cloud Vault across key industries including Healthcare and Life Sciences, Manufacturing, State and Local Government, and Financial Services as customers build Zero Trust solutions to defend against and recover from ransomware.

“Businesses need a data resiliency strategy to keep their data secure in the face of escalating cyber threats,” said Jurgen Willis, Vice President Microsoft Azure. “Rubrik's Security Cloud, which builds on integrations with Rubrik Cloud Vault and Microsoft Azure, will help customers accelerate their Zero Trust journey.”

For more information about Rubrik Security Cloud and other R&D innovations, click here .

Rubrik Security Cloud is available now and new enhancements will be available in the months ahead.

