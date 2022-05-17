Earnhardt Auto Centers Hosts Baby Formula Drive to Redistribute Supplies and Help Alleviate Shortage

PHOENIX, May 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Earnhardt Auto Centers in partnership with St. Vincent de Paul and Arizona Mommies is holding a Baby Formula Drive to help alleviate the current shortage. Parents and caregivers are encouraged to drop off any unneeded, unused formula for redistribution.

"This redistribution drive is in response to the baby formula shortage affecting the United States," said Mollie Everett, Corporate Advertising Manager for Earnhardt Auto Centers. "We are hoping area parents who have unused cans of formula will respond to this request. It's a matter of moving this critical food source into the hands of area parents who are struggling to find baby formula in stores."

"Being a parent with an infant is hard enough without the worry that you may not be able to feed your baby," said Allison Ott, founder of Arizona Mommies, an online forum + social motherhood community.

The drive runs from May 16-30. The public is encouraged to check their cupboards for single-serving packets, liquid bottles, and sample sizes as well as larger cans of powder infant formulas and toddler formulas.

Only sealed, non-expired formula products are requested. To find a convenient drop-off spot, a list of dealership locations can be found at NoBull.com.

"It is critical that generous people do NOT rush out and buy infant formula," said Everett. "We need to keep the available formula in stores for parents who are seeking it."

For those looking for additional ways to help, purchased baby wipes and diapers will be accepted for distribution by St. Vincent de Paul, an Arizona charitable organization. This is a good time for parents to get rid of any unneeded, open packages of diapers as well.

"Our community is full of moms that are actively providing support for one another in a variety of ways," said Ott. "And the public's assistance in this redistribution effort will help expand that support to more parents in the Valley."

About St. Vincent de Paul

St. Vincent de Paul has been serving our community throughout central and northern Arizona since 1946. Programs include:

Services for the homeless

Medical and dental care for the working poor

Charity dining rooms that serve thousands each day

Food boxes for hungry families

Thrift stores throughout the region

A bridge housing shelter

General assistance for individuals in need

About Arizona Mommies

Arizona Mommies is an online forum + social motherhood community to connect local Arizona moms. Established and founded by Allison Ott in 2016, Arizona Mommies was created to provide an online resource for Arizona moms to connect and has since grown to over 45,000 members with active involvement in the community. Our core presence is on Facebook and has since expanded to Instagram, Snapchat, Pinterest, TikTok and YouTube.

