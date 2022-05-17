MOBILTEX Releases Next-Generation CorView.Cloud Platform Powered by AWS

CALGARY, Alberta, May 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MOBILTEX [an XPV Water Partners company], a leading provider of innovative IIoT hardware and software solutions for cathodic protection and pipeline integrity remote monitoring within a broad range of industrial and municipal markets, is announcing today that it has officially launched the next-generation version of its CorView.Cloud Platform powered by the global and scalable IoT infrastructure from Amazon Web Services [AWS].

The CorView.Cloud release delivers a completely redesigned and modernized UI/UX experience while engaging with data collected by remote CorTalk devices in new and powerful ways.

Some of the improvements include:

Web-based platform built on a leading commercial cloud service provider

Enhanced features and functionality across the board, with more to come in subsequent releases

New Application Program Interfaces (APIs) will be introduced to enhance data export capabilities

Enhanced data visualization and navigation across pages

Web version to be mobile and tablet friendly and remains compatible with CorView app

Foundation for development of new features incorporating data analytics

MORE RELEASE INFORMATION: CorView.Cloud FAQ and Training Video

This update marks the latest milestone in the development of new ground-breaking tools and capabilities within MOBILTEX's cloud platform solutions, leveraging its in-house AI and Machine-Learning technology expertise. In 2021, MOBILTEX began harnessing AWS's unmatched portfolio of cloud services to automate processes, derive new insights from data, and increase the agility, security, and efficiency of its global operations. The CorView Cloud Platform will soon make available new capabilities and insights captured from the tens of thousands of CorTalk remote monitoring devices installed worldwide on over 160,000 miles of pipeline and a broad range of infrastructure assets. By applying analytics and machine learning (ML) services to the millions of pieces of data that these devices produce each day, MOBILTEX can begin providing its customers with global operational trends that will dramatically improve cathodic protection system performance, in any environment and across the entire range of seasonal variability.

"Our AWS migration and now the official launch of our updated CorView.Cloud interface are both exciting milestones for MOBILTEX that deliver significant enhancements to the customer experience while helping solve industry-wide challenges," said Marc Bracken, CEO of MOBILTEX. "We chose to work with AWS because innovation is part of our DNA. We recognize that we must be on the cutting edge of technology for our customers. We look forward to leveraging AWS to expand into new verticals and markets, create new value for customers, and improve the efficiency of our operations as well as the quality of our products and services."

"AWS has provided us with a foundation that is allowing us to fulfill our vision for the latest CorView data platform," said Tony da Costa, VP of Engineering at MOBILTEX. "With AWS's reliability, security, and scalability, we are assured that there will be many years of trouble-free operation as well as new functionality for our customers. Flexible data storage allows us to bring in data from field devices that would overwhelm traditional storage methods. Features such as large-scale analytics promise to make our customers' data actionable in ways that just were not possible before. In addition, AWS's geographically dispersed data centers allow us to expand into regions of the world that were previously inaccessible due to in-country data-housing regulations. It's a bright future for the advancement of critical asset protection."

ABOUT MOBILTEX

Over 30 years of cathodic protection innovation, over 200 major organizations across North America and around the globe, and over 160,000 kilometres of pipeline assets protected — MOBILTEX solutions are redefining the cathodic protection and pipeline integrity monitoring industry. As our reputation grows, we continue to invest and expand our patented IIoT technologies while leveraging 5G cellular and satellite communications across our portfolio. MOBILTEX is widely recognized in the industry for innovation, reliability, and our world-class service and support. For more information, visit www.mobiltex.com.

About XPV Water Partners

XPV Water Partners is comprised of experienced water entrepreneurs, operators, and investment professionals dedicated to make a difference in the water industry. XPV invests in and actively supports water-focused companies to enable them to grow and deliver value for all stakeholders. For more information, visit www.xpvwaterpartners.com.

Media Contact: Jonathan Saint

Phone: 403.291.2770

Email: media[ at ]mobiltex[ dot ]com

Related Images











Image 1: CorView.Cloud Powered by AWS









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment