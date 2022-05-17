TRUST Socal The #1 Mental Health Services Treatment Provider in Santa Ana Speaks Out On Mental Health

Santa Ana, May 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Santa Ana, California -

Santa Ana, California-based mental health treatment center, TRUST Socal has been offering mental health services including dual diagnosis treatment for residents all across the country. Located in sunny Orange County, the medical team at TRUST Socal, sees an increasing number of people in their hometown, who are struggling with mental health conditions ranging from anxiety, depression, PTSD, and loneliness and despair. Post Covid-19 lockdowns, it is widely believed that the isolation that occurred, caused an increase in new mental health issues. For people who struggle with mental health and substance abuse, referred to as dual diagnosis, the last few years have been especially tough.

Mental health conditions, also known as psychiatric conditions, are common when people face isolation. In fact, it can often run in families. Depression, anxiety, and bipolar disorder are among the most common of these conditions, and they often get in the way of a person’s daily life. Mental illness can interfere with a person’s thoughts and feelings, affecting their behaviors and making it difficult to function properly.

The medical team at TRUST Socal believes that good mental health treatment for these conditions may include a combination of psychotherapy, case management, support groups, and the potential, use of medications.

Psychotherapy is provided by trained mental health professionals. Professionals can provide support as the patient learns to deal with their condition. Psychotherapy explores thoughts, behaviors, and feelings, seeking to improve the person’s overall well-being. Medications are used to manage symptoms so that recovery is more comfortable for the patient. While it does not directly cure mental illness, it is still essential to a complete recovery plan.

Any readers who are struggling with mental health in or around the Orange County area are encouraged to call TRUST Socal for help.

