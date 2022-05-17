Disclosure of trading in own shares under a share buyback programme (from 10 to 13 May 2022)

Paris, FRANCE

Disclosure of trading in own shares

under a share buyback programme

Period : From 10 to 13 May 2022

Issuer’s registered name: Ipsos

Issuer’s Identification code: 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87

Financial instrument reference: Ordinary shares – ISIN code FR0000073298

Reporting of transactions in aggregated form (per day and per trading venue)

Issuer nameIssuer CodeTransaction dateISIN CodeDaily total volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of shares acquiredPlatform
   ISIN code (ISO 6166)  MIC code (ISO 10383)
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8710-May-22FR000007329811 00042,9041XPAR
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8710-May-22FR00000732987 00042,9454DXE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8710-May-22FR000007329850042,9519TQE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8710-May-22FR00000732981 50042,9290AQE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8711-May-22FR000007329810 80043,3409XPAR
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8711-May-22FR00000732987 00043,3497DXE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8711-May-22FR000007329850043,2335TQE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8711-May-22FR00000732981 70043,1817AQE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8712-May-22FR000007329810 73243,0305XPAR
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8712-May-22FR00000732986 84043,0677DXE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8712-May-22FR000007329850043,1748TQE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8712-May-22FR00000732981 92842,9997AQE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8713-May-22FR000007329811 50044,0896XPAR
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8713-May-22FR00000732986 00044,1185DXE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8713-May-22FR000007329850044,3520TQE
IPSOS9695002OY2X35E9X8W8713-May-22FR00000732982 00044,1035AQE

Detailed presentation by transaction:

A detailed presentation by transaction is available on the Company's website (www.ipsos.com), in the section on regulated information, in the chapter entitled: "Description of share buyback programs and share buyback declarations”: https://www.ipsos.com/en/regulated-informations/en.

Disclosure of trading in own shares under a share buyback programme (from 10 to 13 May 2022)