Disclosure of trading in own shares under a share buyback programme (from 10 to 13 May 2022)

Disclosure of trading in own shares

under a share buyback programme

Period : From 10 to 13 May 2022

Issuer’s registered name: Ipsos

Issuer’s Identification code: 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87

Financial instrument reference: Ordinary shares – ISIN code FR0000073298

Reporting of transactions in aggregated form (per day and per trading venue)

Issuer name Issuer Code Transaction date ISIN Code Daily total volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of shares acquired Platform ISIN code (ISO 6166) MIC code (ISO 10383) IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 10-May-22 FR0000073298 11 000 42,9041 XPAR IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 10-May-22 FR0000073298 7 000 42,9454 DXE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 10-May-22 FR0000073298 500 42,9519 TQE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 10-May-22 FR0000073298 1 500 42,9290 AQE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 11-May-22 FR0000073298 10 800 43,3409 XPAR IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 11-May-22 FR0000073298 7 000 43,3497 DXE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 11-May-22 FR0000073298 500 43,2335 TQE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 11-May-22 FR0000073298 1 700 43,1817 AQE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 12-May-22 FR0000073298 10 732 43,0305 XPAR IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 12-May-22 FR0000073298 6 840 43,0677 DXE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 12-May-22 FR0000073298 500 43,1748 TQE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 12-May-22 FR0000073298 1 928 42,9997 AQE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 13-May-22 FR0000073298 11 500 44,0896 XPAR IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 13-May-22 FR0000073298 6 000 44,1185 DXE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 13-May-22 FR0000073298 500 44,3520 TQE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 13-May-22 FR0000073298 2 000 44,1035 AQE

Detailed presentation by transaction:

A detailed presentation by transaction is available on the Company's website (www.ipsos.com), in the section on regulated information, in the chapter entitled: "Description of share buyback programs and share buyback declarations”: https://www.ipsos.com/en/regulated-informations/en.

