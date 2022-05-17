Disclosure of trading in own shares under a share buyback programme (from 10 to 13 May 2022)

Disclosure of trading in own shares
under a share buyback programme
Period : From 10 to 13 May 2022
Issuer’s registered name: Ipsos
Issuer’s Identification code: 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
Financial instrument reference: Ordinary shares – ISIN code FR0000073298
Reporting of transactions in aggregated form (per day and per trading venue)
|Issuer name
|Issuer Code
|Transaction date
|ISIN Code
|Daily total volume (in number of shares)
|Daily weighted average price of shares acquired
|Platform
|ISIN code (ISO 6166)
|MIC code (ISO 10383)
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|10-May-22
|FR0000073298
|11 000
|42,9041
|XPAR
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|10-May-22
|FR0000073298
|7 000
|42,9454
|DXE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|10-May-22
|FR0000073298
|500
|42,9519
|TQE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|10-May-22
|FR0000073298
|1 500
|42,9290
|AQE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|11-May-22
|FR0000073298
|10 800
|43,3409
|XPAR
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|11-May-22
|FR0000073298
|7 000
|43,3497
|DXE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|11-May-22
|FR0000073298
|500
|43,2335
|TQE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|11-May-22
|FR0000073298
|1 700
|43,1817
|AQE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|12-May-22
|FR0000073298
|10 732
|43,0305
|XPAR
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|12-May-22
|FR0000073298
|6 840
|43,0677
|DXE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|12-May-22
|FR0000073298
|500
|43,1748
|TQE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|12-May-22
|FR0000073298
|1 928
|42,9997
|AQE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|13-May-22
|FR0000073298
|11 500
|44,0896
|XPAR
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|13-May-22
|FR0000073298
|6 000
|44,1185
|DXE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|13-May-22
|FR0000073298
|500
|44,3520
|TQE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|13-May-22
|FR0000073298
|2 000
|44,1035
|AQE
Detailed presentation by transaction:
A detailed presentation by transaction is available on the Company's website (www.ipsos.com), in the section on regulated information, in the chapter entitled: "Description of share buyback programs and share buyback declarations”: https://www.ipsos.com/en/regulated-informations/en.
Attachment