Calling All Detroit High School Students: Local Orangetheory Fitness Invites You to Work Out For Free This Summer

DETROIT, May 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orangetheory Fitness-Detroit announced today the launch of its “More Life for Detroit Youth” summer program to help Detroit teens live a healthier lifestyle. From June 1-August 31, local students ages 14-18 are invited to take advantage of Orangetheory’s popular science-based workout, centered on heart-rate based interval training and led by highly trained and certified coaches, free of charge.



"Orangetheory Fitness-Detroit is thrilled to offer this complimentary fitness program to local teens in our community,” said Tess Hochstein, studio manager of Orangetheory Fitness-Detroit. "This is a great opportunity for young people to work out in a safe, stable and nurturing environment, while learning a holistic approach to health and wellness that can last a lifetime.”

The workouts incorporate endurance, strength, and power to generate the ‘Orange Effect’ – which keeps calories burning for up to 24 hours after a 60-minute workout. Certified fitness coaches will be on-hand to guide local high school students through an Orangetheory workout and offer options for all levels from beginner to year-round athlete.

Hochstein added that the Orangetheory workout is technology tracked; students use proprietary heart rate monitors during class to monitor their performance metrics in real time and help ensure they don't over or undertrain.

Local teens are also invited to attend a nutrition seminar on Saturday, June 11 at the Orangetheory Fitness-Detroit location at 2911 W. Grand Boulevard, Suite 128 to learn more about healthy eating and food-related issues for teens. Certified nutritionist Maggie Reinhardt will focus on how to properly fuel your body pre- and post-workout, and share healthy eating guidelines for day-to-day life. Teens also will have an opportunity to tour the studio and receive an in-person introduction to the Orangetheory Fitness workout.

“Our goal is to introduce long-term fitness and healthy habits under the guidance of experienced group personal training coaches in a fun and positive way,” added Hochstein.

To register for the “More Life for Detroit Youth” program, teens can call the Orangetheory-Detroit location directly at 313-499-0040 or complete this application. Students can also sign up by scanning a QR code, which can be found on Orangetheory-Detroit’s social media channels including Facebook (Orangetheory Fitness Detroit) and Instagram (@OtfDetroit). Information flyers also will be posted at area schools.

Orangetheory Fitness-Detroit is located at 2911 W. Grand Boulevard, Suite 128 (three blocks west of the Fisher Building with an attached parking garage off of Third Street at the corner of West Grand Blvd).

Orangetheory Fitness-Detroit is owned and operated by L5 Fitness Holdings, which also owns and operates eight other locations throughout Michigan. Orangetheory has a total of 23 locations in Michigan. For more information on Orangetheory Fitness, visit www.orangetheory.com.

About Orangetheory

Orangetheory® (orangetheory.com) makes it simple to get More Life from your workout. One of the world's fastest-growing franchise companies, Orangetheory has developed a unique approach to fitness that blends a unique trifecta of science, coaching and technology that work together seamlessly to elevate participants' heart rates to help burn more calories. Backed by the science of excess post-exercise oxygen consumption (EPOC), Orangetheory workouts incorporate endurance, strength and power to generate the "Orange Effect," whereby participants keep burning calories for up to 24 hours after a 60-minute workout. Orangetheory franchisees have opened over 1,500 studios in all 50 U.S. states and over 25 countries. The company was ranked #60 in Inc. magazine's Fastest Growing Private Companies list and was listed as #9 on the 2020 Entrepreneur Fastest-Growing Franchise 500 list. Visit orangetheory.com/en-us/franchising/ for global franchise opportunities.

